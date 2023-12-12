Agency Habitat Marks 50th Anniversary, with an Eye to the Future

Fort Worth Marketing Agency Hits Major Milestone, Commits to Building on Legacy of Innovation





FORT WORTH, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Agency Habitat, Fort Worth’s most dynamic marketing firm, is proud to commemorate its 50th anniversary. Established in 1973, Habitat has evolved from a small shop focused on graphic design to a full-service marketing agency that provides brand, content, social media and paid media under one roof – and is equally excited about the 50 years to come as it is about its history.

Throughout its half-century in business, Habitat has embraced emerging technologies and expanded its scope to stay at the forefront of the advertising industry while adapting to ever-changing market dynamics.

“The old agency model doesn’t work anymore,” said Neil Foster, Habitat President and CEO. “Especially with the prevalence of social media, you need to produce a lot more content than in the past. We’re set up to smoothly go from concept to executing quicker than ever before and be the branding agency of the future.”

A key part of this effort was creating a full-service video, audio and photography facility with five sets: Lowtown Studios. Adding to the agency’s content sets for small-scale social production, and located at company headquarters, Lowtown makes Habitat the only agency in the market that can offer a seamless production process alongside marketing services in one building. Said Vice President of Creative Lauren Coleman: “We have worked tirelessly to integrate two business models, production and marketing. Merging the two models under one roof makes quality and quantity content possible for businesses of all scales. We created stages of all shapes and sizes, from quick-content sets to full-scale production needs. It’s a thoughtfully streamlined process.”

Habitat’s work has garnered recognition throughout its history, winning hundreds of industry awards, and the agency’s haul of 11 Telly Awards in 2022 — including two golds for social video — speaks to its commitment to embracing the evolving media landscape. Habitat also won two gold American Advertising Awards for social media and a silver in the public service online/interactive category.

Habitat has also been honored for its commitment to creating a progressive and innovative workplace, being named one of the 40 Best Companies to Work For in 2022 by Fort Worth Inc. magazine and making the Dallas Business Journal list of Best Places to Work in 2021.

“Culture is everything,” Foster said. “While you want a productive organization, you also want a place where people feel comfortable to work and feel good about coming to work. We do a lot of fun events and team-building activities, but we don’t create the culture from the top-down. We bring talented people together and let the culture develop naturally.”

Habitat is proud of its evolution over 50 years and its award-winning reputation; however, the agency looks forward to not only embracing but driving change and continuing to grow along with Fort Worth.

“Change is constant,” said Vice President of Creative Pat Gabriel. “I was here when we were essentially a boutique design house. Now we’re a robust one-stop shop for all marketing needs. So we invite change, and we are well-positioned to keep thriving and innovating, and, really, learning.”

For more information about Agency Habitat, visit www.agencyhabitat.com and follow on LinkedIn and Instagram.

About Agency Habitat

Agency Habitat is a full-service marketing agency specializing in brand, content, social media and paid media. Located in Fort Worth, Agency Habitat has been in business since 1973. Guided by the leadership of President and CEO Neil Foster, the agency equips clients with strategically sound yet innovative and comprehensive work that keeps brands’ identities clear and their goals in focus. Agency Habitat is committed to excellence in its work for its clients and its culture for team members.

