AfterShip Partners with TikTok Shop on Next Chapter of Social Commerce

Part of AfterShip’s Family of Products, AfterShip Feed Helps Merchants Target TikTok’s Users with Instant Product Syncing

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–AfterShip, a leading post-purchase and tracking platform for eCommerce businesses, today announced the launch of AfterShip Feed, a solution that allows merchants to effortlessly synchronize product and order details between their eCommerce platform and TikTok Shop. AfterShip Feed is available for TikTok Shop in both UK and US markets.





“AfterShip Feed gives online merchants an opportunity to easily target TikTok’s more than 1 billion users,” said Andrew Chan, CMO and co-founder of AfterShip. “With features like automatic synchronization and order information extraction, merchants can effortlessly make their mark in starting their next chapter in social commerce. AfterShip Feed makes selling across multiple channels hassle-free.”

“We’re excited to partner with AfterShip to bring new opportunities to the TikTok community and drive shopping moments directly through TikTok Shop in the US and UK. This integration will enable sellers to efficiently streamline their TikTok Shop by syncing daily operations to their ecommerce platform of choice,” said Marni Levine, Head of TikTok Shop Operations, SMB.

According to Allied Market Research, “the global social commerce market size was valued at $728 billion in U.S. dollars in 2022 and is projected to reach $6.2 trillion by 2030.” AfterShip Feed is set to help apparel, beauty products and accessories retailers entering the social commerce space with challenges related to having a large number of SKUs.

Selling products often means spending significant amounts of time uploading product details. With AfterShip Feed, users can create product listings with automatic syncing of product details, pricing, and inventory from eCommerce platforms. Changes to product details and pricing in their eCommerce stores are also immediately reflected on TikTok Shop.

Other key features include:

Robust APIs and automation that ensure seamless integration and maximize store performance, simplifying inventory management and order fulfillment across channels.

AfterShip Feed protects revenue with fulfillment hold, allowing merchants to set a one-hour delay to hold orders in case of cancellation.

Plus, merchants can choose what prices to sync to TikTok Shop with price rules setting.

AfterShip Feed complies with GDPR law and has ISO 27001 certification, the world’s most rigorous standard for managing information security and privacy.

For more information about AfterShip Feed, please visit https://www.aftership.com/feed/

About AfterShip



AfterShip’s customer experience platform sparks loyalty and engagement for global eCommerce brands and retailers. With a full suite of software covering the entire customer journey—from email automation, SMS marketing, and product reviews to shipment tracking, returns management, predictive delivery estimates, and multi-carrier shipping—AfterShip helps brands enhance the customer experience at every step. With 17,000+ customers, AfterShip is used by industry titans such as eBay, Etsy, and American Express, as well as iconic brands including Kylie Cosmetics, YETI, and Harry’s. Recognized as a Retail Technology Power Player by Business Insider, AfterShip integrates with 1,000+ carriers worldwide and empowers top retailers and Fortune 500 companies to drive additional revenue, reduce operational costs, and improve CX.

Learn more at aftership.com.

Contacts

Press

Colin Loughran



Senior Communications Manager



AfterShip



colin.loughran@aftership.com