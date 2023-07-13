After Stopping SmokeScreen, DoubleVerify and Roku to Continue Joint Investigations into Ad Fraud Schemes in Streaming

Following the success in curbing SmokeScreen, the two companies will continue to collaborate to protect ad investments in the rapidly growing CTV space

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–DoubleVerify (“DV”) (NYSE: DV), a leading software platform for digital media measurement, data and analytics, and Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU), today announced that the companies will continue to collaborate and conduct investigations into emerging ad fraud schemes within the TV streaming industry. This initiative follows the significant success in working jointly to neutralize SmokeScreen, a sophisticated ad fraud scheme that targeted connected TV (CTV) devices.

As ad investments in CTV continue to rise, DV and Roku recognize the necessity for vigilant monitoring and prompt action to counteract evolving ad fraud schemes. Through their joint investigations, the companies aim to identify and curb new fraud schemes, preserving advertiser confidence and further securing the integrity of the CTV advertising ecosystem.

Leveraging Roku’s proprietary Advertising Watermark technology and DV’s cutting-edge Fraud Lab and anti-fraud solutions, the joint investigations will efficiently identify and mitigate fraudulent activities. Moreover, DV and Roku will be sharing technological resources to augment the impact and scope of their joint efforts.

“Combating ad fraud demands collective action and innovation,” said Mark Zagorski, CEO, DoubleVerify. “Our successful partnership with Roku on SmokeScreen was just the beginning. As we move forward, our combined data and technology resources will empower us to identify and address emerging threats, safeguarding advertisers’ investments in the rapidly growing CTV landscape.”

“Our Advertising Watermark technology is instrumental in combating device and app spoofing,” said Adam Markey, Director of Product Management, Ad Platform at Roku. “Our partnership with DV enhances our collective capabilities to secure the TV streaming advertising ecosystem. Together, we are committed to ensuring transparency, accountability, and confidence for advertisers and partners.”

The joint efforts of DV and Roku are vital in addressing the dynamic challenges posed by ad fraud schemes that exploit the complexities of the CTV advertising ecosystem. The partnership will focus on continuous monitoring, analysis and collaboration to respond to new threats, ensuring that advertisers can trust in the integrity of their CTV ad placements.

This joint commitment to investigating and mitigating fraud in the ecosystem is just one aspect of DV’s partnership with Roku. DV and Roku have a longstanding relationship whereby DV provides quality insights more broadly, including viewability and invalid traffic. DV solutions are also integrated with Roku’s OneView platform, and the two companies plan to expand that solution to DV’s full suite of quality and performance solutions.

For more information on DV and Roku’s joint investigation into SmokeScreen, click here.

About DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify (“DV”) (NYSE: DV) is a leading software platform for digital media measurement and analytics. Our mission is to make the digital advertising ecosystem stronger, safer and more secure, thereby preserving the fair value exchange between buyers and sellers of digital media. Hundreds of Fortune 500 advertisers employ our unbiased data and analytics to drive campaign quality and effectiveness, and to maximize return on their digital advertising investments – globally. Learn more at www.doubleverify.com.

About Roku, Inc.

Roku pioneered streaming on TV. We connect users to the content they love, enable content publishers to build and monetize large audiences, and provide advertisers with unique capabilities to engage consumers. Roku TV™ models, Roku streaming players, and TV-related audio devices are available in various countries around the world through direct retail sales and/or licensing arrangements with TV OEM brands. Roku-branded TVs and Roku Smart Home products are sold exclusively in the United States. Roku also operates The Roku Channel, the home of free and premium entertainment with exclusive access to Roku Originals. The Roku Channel is available in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Roku is headquartered in San Jose, Calif., U.S.A.

