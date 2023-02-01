After Accelerated Growth and Momentum in 2022, Searchspring Solidifies Its Position As the Ultimate Shopper Experience Platform

Last year, the company advanced its product portfolio, acquired 250 new customers, secured a growth investment from PSG, and added new senior team members

SAN ANTONIO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Searchspring, a global leader in site search, product merchandising, and ecommerce personalization, today announced several accomplishments from the last year. Driven by the goal of creating the ultimate shopper experience, Searchspring invested in its product, process, and team in 2022. The company’s strategic approach to growth paid off as Searchspring signed over 250 new customers and secured a strategic growth investment from PSG, a leading growth equity firm partnering with software and technology-enabled services companies to help accelerate their growth. These efforts received recognition from industry award programs worldwide.

Searchspring invested in great products and great people as its influence grew

Searchspring’s continued innovation across its diverse suite of solutions is enforcing the company’s position as the industry standard for ecommerce shopper experiences. In 2022, Searchspring announced several new solutions that enabled powerful benefits for ecommerce merchants, including:

Searchspring Live Indexing – Empowers retailers to display product catalog updates automatically and in minutes

– Empowers retailers to display product catalog updates automatically and in minutes Searchspring Personalized Search & Merchandising – Provides shoppers with custom search results and category page recommendations

– Provides shoppers with custom search results and category page recommendations Searchspring Personalized Email Recommendations – Delivers tailored recommendations to shoppers through targeted email campaigns, in partnership with Klaviyo, extending personalization beyond the ecommerce site

To maximize the reach and success of Searchspring’s product portfolio, the company expanded its leadership team to include three new executives: Suhas Gudihal, chief technology officer, Justin Jeske, senior vice president of global sales, and Doug Hooton, chief customer officer. These leaders bring decades of industry knowledge to Searchspring as the company continues to grow.

The retail industry responded favorably to Searchspring’s unique approach to customer experience

As a result of Searchspring’s investment in new solutions and new partnerships, the company signed over 250 new clients in 2022. In addition, Searchspring processed over 30 billion searches last year, a 100% increase in year-over-year search requests.

The new capabilities have already improved the ecommerce experiences for retailers like BHFO. According to Sofia Giussani, sr. director of digital marketing & ecommerce, BHFO, “When choosing Searchspring our priority was to get our customers to convert faster, at a better rate, and with a higher cart value. We needed the ability to accommodate powerful, high-intent searches with merchandising campaigns that supported our business goals. And when it comes to offering the ultimate shopper experience, Searchspring was, and still is, the best on the market.”

In addition to attracting new clientele, Searchspring secured a strategic growth investment from PSG in September 2022. PSG’s investment is expected to expand Searchspring’s strategic roadmap, accelerate product innovation, and position Searchspring for further go-to-market expansion in the U.S. and internationally.

Searchspring was recognized for its products and culture in 2022

In response to the company’s steadfast pursuit of customer satisfaction, Searchspring was recognized in several award programs in the past year. Inc. 5000 included Searchspring on its list of the fastest-growing private companies in America for the second time after Searchspring saw a three-year revenue growth of 182%. Searchspring also received the award for Best Ecommerce Platform of the Year from the Nora Solution Partner Awards in Australia. Additionally, Searchspring won San Antonio Business Journal’s Best Place to Work award for the third consecutive year.

“Our achievements in 2022 were made possible by our amazing team – the employees, partners, and customers that make up Searchspring,” said Jason Ferrera, chief marketing officer, Searchspring. “This year, we are dedicated to continuing our collaborative efforts with new product innovations and features that will drive unique ecommerce experiences worldwide.”

About Searchspring

Searchspring aims to deliver the ultimate shopping experience. As a global provider of search, merchandising, and personalization platform built exclusively for ecommerce, Searchspring enables brands to get the right product, to the right person, at the right time. With Searchspring, customers such as Chubbies, Pura Vida, Moen, Fabletics, Peet’s Coffee, SKIMS, West Elm, Specialized, Wildfang, Ripcurl, 2XU, and St. Frock are increasing cart size, conversion, and repeat customers. Founded in 2007, Searchspring has offices in San Antonio, Denver, Colorado Springs, Portland, Toronto, Krakow, and Sydney. Learn how Searchspring is helping ecommerce businesses thrive at searchspring.com.

