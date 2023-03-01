Affinitiv’s Service Lane Technology Suite Enhanced With New RO Tracker Feature

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Affinitiv, the leading provider of data-driven marketing and software solutions to the automotive market, announces RO Tracker. This new feature provides customers real-time status updates as their vehicles progress through the service lane.





RO Tracker integrates with each product in the Affinitiv Service Suite to help navigate each step of the service journey, including updates to upcoming appointments, remote check-in, recommendation approvals, and online payments.

Real-time access to vehicle status reduces customer response times by involving them in each service process step without follow-up emails or phone calls from the dealer, leading to a faster and smoother service appointment.

“Creating the best experience for every customer is the key to a loyal customer,” said Matt Rodeghero, Chief Product Officer. “RO Tracker streamlines the service lane process from scheduling the appointment to final payment, providing visibility into the status of the customer’s car.”

