Affinitiv’s Newest Service Lane Solution, Tech Video, Awarded the 2023 AWA “Rising Star” Award

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Affinitiv, the leading provider of data-driven marketing and software solutions to the automotive market, announces Tech Video as the winner of the 2023 AWA Award in the Rising Star category. Tech Video is the newest addition to the Affinitiv suite of Service Experience solutions.





The AWAs were created in 2008 to recognize the best vendors in automotive digital marketing, primarily focused on websites. Since then, the AWAs have become a benchmark in the automotive industry for recognizing innovative products, now in 20 categories: digital retailing, marketing automation, sales process, dealer websites, digital marketing, SEO and local research, inventory management and merchandising, HR & training, fixed operations, F&I, website merchandising, conversational commerce, video technology, business intelligence tools, reputation management, and our newest categories, automatic payment platforms, digital voice assistants, enterprise retailing, and CDP/MAP technologies.

“I want to thank everyone who participated in the AWA review process this year,” said Pasch. “We watched demonstrations of an amazing group of innovative and progressive products, and we are proud to be associated with these companies and their staff who have invested so much of their time and resources to better serve the automotive dealer community.”

Tech Video is a video capture solution that provides customers with the visual proof they need to approve more repair work. Technicians can easily record, pause, and resume recording high-definition videos for the customer, detailing the entire inspection process. These streaming videos can be up to seven minutes long with instant playback, no downloading required or buffering experienced.

This tool provides a new level of transparency for service staff, allowing them to send information on performed services, recommendations, a cost estimate, and even a thank you from the dealership. Furthermore, Tech Video allows service advisors to send SMS text messages or email communications to the customer, providing a smoother service lane experience.

“By simplifying the inspection process, Tech Video streamlines the advisor or technician workflow, but still provides transparency and oversight into execution and results,” said Matt Rodeghero, Chief Product Officer.

“Innovation and enabling an empowered customer experience is central to what we do at Affinitv and we’re honored to be recognized and earn the accolade of the Rising Star award,” said Mike Trevino, President and Chief Technology Officer.

To see Tech Video in action, and to hear from Brian Pasch himself, click here.

Are you attending NADA 2023? Find Affinitiv at Booth #4475 to learn more about Tech Video and our full suite of innovative solutions.

About Affinitiv

Affinitiv is the leading provider of end-to-end sales, service, and marketing technologies for automotive manufacturers, dealer groups, and individual dealerships. Backed by over 20 years of automotive and marketing expertise, Affinitiv supports over 5,500 dealerships and all major automakers nationwide. At the forefront of this high-powered solutions suite is its most critical component, data, which is harnessed by our Customer Data Platform, allowing for highly targeted, timely, and relevant communications throughout the customer journey. With a technology-driven, hyper-personalized, and consultative approach, Affinitiv drives the next-generation customer experience while helping industry participants build profitable, lifelong customer relationships. For more information, visit Affinitiv.com.

About Brian Pasch

Brian Pasch, Founder of PCG Companies and Brian Pasch Enterprises (BPE), has been actively involved with automotive franchise dealers since 2005. Brian has authored nine bestselling books for the automotive industry: “Remote Retailing Blueprint,” “Just Faster,” “Automotive Marketing Playbook,” “Who Sold It?,” “Swimming with Digital Sharks,” “Mastering Automotive Digital Marketing,” “Selling Cars in a Digital Age,” Unfair Advantage,” and “Hyper-Local Marketing for Automotive Retail.” Brian is an active conference speaker, 20 Group presenter, and coach to both dealers and members of the vendor community. He has presented workshops at NADA, Digital Dealer, DCDW, Driving Sales Executive Summit, Kain Automotive Workshops, Innovative Dealer Summit, Automotive Engagement Conferences, Automotive Boot Camp, AutoCon, VinWorx, TrueCar Dealer Summits, and the Digital Marketing Strategies Conference. Brian is Google Analytics certified, and PCG is a Google Premium Partner company.

