Affinitiv Unveils Revolutionary Customer Data Platform Unifying the Customer Journey for Dealers and OEMs

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Affinitiv, the leading provider of data-driven marketing and software solutions to the automotive market, is improving how dealers and OEMs communicate with customers throughout their journey with its enhanced Customer Data Platform (CDP).

Affinitiv’s platform, comprised of 3 core pillars—Customer Data Engine, Marketing & Content Engine, and Rendering & Delivery Engine—powers all aspects of their Sales, Service, and Retention offerings.

The architecture allows Affinitiv to break boundaries in the automotive space with its proprietary and industry-leading artificial intelligence and machine learning, supported by models developed from billions of customer interactions. Lifetime value models and machine learning predict a customer’s likelihood of being in-market for a vehicle or specific vehicle services, and their anticipated sales and service spend over the next 3-5 years.

By aggregating the different customer data points, rules and logic are quickly applied to create personas, refine marketing messages, and ultimately deliver the right message, at the right time, through the right channel raising the bar for customer engagement. Their system has over 100 automated and tailored touchpoints, each driven and personalized by hundreds of custom data points for each customer, resulting in infinite combinations of customized interactions, making each communication as unique as every customer. This is the backbone of the most comprehensive automotive platform for communicating to customers throughout the entire lifecycle, from sales to service to repurchase.

“This approach allows us to deliver bespoke and highly targeted communications to the right person at the right time,” said Chief Executive Officer Adam Meier. “Our system is also always learning; we have enough data to learn and adapt in real-time, so the actions taken at any given time are informed by the efficacy of outcomes data we’re collecting and measuring across the various workflows, segments, and channels.”

The result is a personalized customer experience that drives the highest engagement and lifetime value, converting more customers, increasing engagement through personalized marketing content, and driving high value through regular service visits and vehicle repurchases. Today, Affinitiv’s CDP helps thousands of customers gain market share and rank at the top of industry loyalty ratings.

Affinitiv is the leading provider of end-to-end sales, service, and marketing technologies for automotive manufacturers, dealer groups, and individual dealerships. Backed by over 20 years of automotive and marketing expertise, Affinitiv supports over 5,500 dealerships and all major automakers nationwide. At the forefront of this high-powered solutions suite is its most critical component, data, which is harnessed by our Customer Data Platform, allowing for highly targeted, timely, and relevant communications throughout the customer journey. With a technology-driven, hyper-personalized, and consultative approach, Affinitiv drives the next-generation customer experience while helping industry participants build profitable, lifelong customer relationships. For more information, visit Affinitiv.com.

