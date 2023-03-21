Affiliate Marketing Leader Gen3 Marketing Appoints GroupM’s Kerry Curran as Chief Growth Officer

With a 17-year career in digital strategy and responsibility for driving agency growth for GroupM’s Catalyst and Nexus divisions, Kerry Curran will lead Gen3 Marketing into its next phase of expansion





BLUE BELL, Pa.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AffiliateMarketing–Gen3 Marketing, the largest independent affiliate marketing agency in the world, today announced the appointment of former GroupM executive Kerry Curran as Chief Growth Officer. Curran will lead Gen3 Marketing’s sales and marketing efforts and be responsible for elevating the firm’s market presence and client base, which includes Fortune 500 retailers as well as international financial institutions.

“I am extremely excited to welcome Kerry to Gen3 Marketing as our first Chief Growth Officer,” said Mike Tabasso, Co-CEO of Gen3 Marketing. “Kerry brings an exceptional record of accomplishment in driving the digital media growth of some of the world’s top media agencies. She is a fantastic addition to our executive leadership team and will undoubtedly help accelerate the firm’s growth.”

A digital media industry veteran, Curran brings nearly two decades of leadership experience in marketing, business development, and performance media strategy. She spent more than a dozen years in various leadership roles at GroupM, the world’s leading media investment company. Most recently Curran served as Executive Director, Performance Strategy, and a member of the executive team of Nexus, GroupM’s performance media division. Before that, she was the US Head of Programmatic Account Services for Xaxis, GroupM’s media programmatic unit, where she drove double digit growth. Curran also led the development of the integrated marketing and sales infrastructure for Catalyst, GroupM’s performance marketing agency, driving triple-digit growth. Her career also includes client relationship and digital strategy management roles at advertising agencies Digitas and iProspect.

“I am delighted and honored to be joining Gen3 Marketing to lead sales and marketing,” Curran said. “Gen3 Marketing’s legacy, expertise, and leadership in the affiliate world are unparalleled. I am inspired to work alongside such a great management team to maximize the agency’s immense potential for growth. I look forward to helping clients boost their brand performance through Gen3 Marketing’s market-leading affiliate marketing programs.”

About Gen3 Marketing

Gen3 Marketing was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania, with hubs in Santa Barbara, California, Canada, and the UK. Gen3 Marketing employs over 200 people on six continents, managing over 500 affiliate programs across all verticals. Recently recognized by Commerce360 as the leading Affiliate Agency for the top 1000 internet retailers, Gen3 Marketing was also awarded Affiliate Agency of the Year from both Rakuten and CJ. Visit www.gen3marketing.com.

