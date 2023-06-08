AEYE to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

DUBLIN, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$LIDR #automotive—AEye, Inc. (Nasdaq: LIDR), a global leader in adaptive, high-performance lidar solutions, today announced that Jordan Greene, Co-Founder, EVP and Chief Strategy Officer, will participate at the following upcoming conferences in New York City on June 14th and June 15th.

Deutsche Bank Global Auto Industry Conference



Event Date: June 14th



Presentation Time: 3:05pm ET



Webcast: https://cc.webcasts.com/deut001/061323a_js/?entity=24_RP4UVPD

Cantor Fitzgerald Technology Conference 2023



Event Date: June 15th

Evercore Clean Energy Conference



Event Date: June 16th

If you plan to be at these conferences or wish to meet with AEye while they are in New York, please contact aeye@finprofiles.com.

All presentations and supplemental materials will be available under the Investor Relations section of AEye’s website at https://investors.aeye.ai/news-events/events-presentations.

About AEye

AEye’s unique software-defined lidar solution enables advanced driver-assistance, vehicle autonomy, smart infrastructure and logistics applications that save lives and propel the future of transportation and mobility. AEye’s 4Sight™ Intelligent Sensing Platform, with its adaptive sensor-based operating system, focuses on what matters most: delivering faster, more accurate, and reliable information. AEye’s 4Sight™ products, built on this platform, are ideal for dynamic applications which require precise measurement imaging to ensure safety and performance. AEye has a global presence through its offices in Germany, Korea and the United States.

Contacts

Jennifer Deitsch



AEye, Inc.



jennifer@aeye.ai

925-400-4366

Margaret Boyce



Financial Profiles, Inc.



mboyce@finprofiles.com

310-622-8247

John Brownell



Financial Profiles, Inc.



jbrownell@finprofiles.com

310-622-8249