Aethon Books Leaps into Thrillers!

FORT WORTH, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Aethon Books has made a name for itself in Sci-Fi & Fantasy, publishing numerous Amazon Top Charts Bestsellers and Audible #1 Bestsellers. They are now excited to announce that they’re branching out with Aethon Thrills, an imprint focused on Thrillers.

Rhett Bruno, CEO of Aethon Books, says: “We’ve always been huge fans of the genre and are jumping in headfirst with an explosive release slate of action thrillers from handful of prolific authors coming this Spring.”

This isn’t a totally new genre for Aethon. They’ve published a few titles in the category before, including the Vigilante Thriller, THE ROACH, which has been optioned by Sony Pictures TV with Kurt Yaeger attached to star. But they’re amped to bring some high-octane action and mystery to your eyes and ears this year!

Check out the first four launching this Spring, with a not-yet-titled series by award-winning author R.J. Patterson (Titus Black Series) to be released in late 2023.

The Dark is Always Waiting, by TJ Brearton



[COMING 5/9/2023]



Stopping a tragedy makes him a hero…



…But was any of it real?



Find Out More Here…

Black Quiet, by Ted Galdi



[COMING 5/23/2023]



They thought they could run the town… Until they attacked the brother of an ex-Special Forces commando.

Find Out More Here…

Sleeper Cell, by Paul Heatley



[COMING 6/6/2023]



A deadly explosion rocks the nation’s capital…



Three seemingly unconnected people find themselves under suspicion for the attack.



Find out More Here…

Unguilty, by JC Ryan



[COMING 6/20/2023]



Sentenced to life in prison for a crime he didn’t commit… Can Andy Gibbons be exonerated?

Find out More Here…

AETHON BOOKS is publishing the next generation of Science Fiction & Fantasy, from hit debuts like He Who Fight’s With Monsters, to explosive Military Sci-Fi like Contact Front, to the debut novel by actor Lou Diamond Phillips, The Tinderbox: Soldier of Indira. Find out more at www.aethonbooks.com.

