Aethon Books and Laurel Pursuit Announce Major Webcomic Adaptations & Partnership!

Leading independent publisher Aethon Books has joined forces with top rising webcomic studio Laurel Pursuit to create a premier slate of new webcomics. To accelerate Laurel Pursuit's growth and kickstart these initial projects, Aethon has invested more than a million dollars into the partnership, with plans to pioneer the webcomic space for years to come.





Aethon continues to be proactive in this rapidly growing industry, signing production deals with best-selling authors and licensing deals with the likes of WEBTOON, Tapas, and VoyceMe over the last year. In teaming up with Laurel Pursuit, they hope to provide more ways for fans to experience their favorite properties.

Aethon Books CEO Rhett C. Bruno had this to say: “It’s rare to find a partner who shares so much of the same vision. From producing quality content to treating creators fairly every step of the way, Laurel Pursuit simply gets it. This is the start of something big.”

Laurel Pursuit is a best-in-class art studio dedicated to bringing the latest innovation and highest quality art to the webcomics space. Building off incredible momentum with major clients (such as Overtime Sports and FaZe Clan) and webcomic distributors, Laurel Pursuit is excited to deliver standout projects with meaningful storylines and memorable characters.

“This is just the beginning,” said Laurel Pursuit CEO Taro Nakagawa. “Our vision together is to establish the first end-to-end webcomic adaptation pipeline in the West, creating hit projects that are fully equipped to scale to their full potential. We are proud to announce the following titles as our first joint projects:”

Defiance of the Fall , by TheFirstDefier

System Universe, by SunriseCV

Reborn as a Demonic Tree, by Xkarnation

Oh Great, I was Reincarnated as a Farmer, by Benjamin Kerei

Bastion, by Phil Tucker

All the Skills, by Honour Rae

Mage Errant, by John Bierce

Super Powereds, by Drew Hayes

