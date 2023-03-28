AeroVironment Introduces Switchblade 300 Block 20 Rapidly Deployable Loitering Missile System

Building on AeroVironment’s tactical missile legacy, the Switchblade 300 Block 20 offers enhanced operational features and performance

ARLINGTON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$AVAV #SBBlock20—AeroVironment (NASDAQ: AVAV) today unveiled the newest version of its Switchblade® 300 rapidly deployable loitering missile system. The Switchblade 300 Block 20 builds on Block 10C’s battle-proven performance with new operational features and significant performance and capability improvements.





Switchblade 300 Block 20 is portable, lightweight, and easy to operate, requiring only a single operator. The new tablet-based Fire Control System allows operators to easily train, plan, and execute missions. Operation of the system is further simplified by offering an integrated control directly onto the launcher tube.

“Since pioneering the loitering missile category with Switchblade 300 more than a decade ago, our tactical missile systems have proven to be a game-changing capability for both U.S. and allied forces, providing a remarkably rapid, precise and effective way to address lethal threats,” said Brett Hush, AeroVironment’s vice president and product line general manager of tactical missile systems. “Switchblade 300 Block 20 will continue to build on the system’s battle-proven legacy.”

Weighing just under five pounds, this lightweight, precision-guided lethal missile can be deployed in less than two minutes via tube-launch from land, sea, or mobile platforms, providing greater mission flexibility. The Switchblade 300 Block 20 features a longer endurance, improved Digital Data Link (DDL) range, new EO/IR panning camera suite, and left-hand commit with continuous positive identification (PID). Like its predecessor, Switchblade 300 Block 20 maintains its patented wave-off capability, enabling the operator to recommit against moving targets in highly dynamic environments.

The Switchblade 300 Block 20 provides small expeditionary units with stand-alone precision and lethal effects with minimal collateral effects. Delivering 20-plus minutes of tactical reconnaissance, surveillance, and target acquisition, the Switchblade 300 Block 20 provides real-time video for use against beyond-line-of-sight (BLOS) targets. Cursor-on-Target GPS coordinates provide situational awareness, information collection, targeting and feature/object recognition, that together will deliver the actionable intelligence and precision firepower needed to achieve mission success across multiple domains.

ABOUT AEROVIRONMENT, INC.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ: AVAV) provides technology solutions at the intersection of robotics, sensors, software analytics and connectivity that deliver more actionable intelligence so you can proceed with certainty. Headquartered in Virginia, AeroVironment is a global leader in intelligent, multi-domain robotic systems and serves defense, government and commercial customers. For more information, visit www.avinc.com.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

Certain statements in this press release may constitute “forward-looking statements” as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are made on the basis of current expectations, forecasts and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, economic, competitive, governmental and technological factors outside of our control, that may cause our business, strategy or actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, our ability to perform under existing contracts and obtain additional contracts; changes in the regulatory environment; the activities of competitors; failure of the markets in which we operate to grow; failure to expand into new markets; failure to develop new products or integrate new technology with current products; and general economic and business conditions in the United States and elsewhere in the world. For a further list and description of such risks and uncertainties, see the reports we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We do not intend, and undertake no obligation, to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contacts

Ashley Riser



AeroVironment, Inc.



+1 (805) 520-8350



pr@avinc.com

Mark Boyer



For AeroVironment, Inc.



+1 (310) 229-5956



mark@boyersyndicate.com