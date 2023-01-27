AER Launches The New RE:view–A Journal of Practice

ALEXANDRIA, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Association for Education and Rehabilitation of the Blind and Visually Impaired (AER), is excited to announce that the first issue of its new practitioner-focused journal—The New RE:view—will be published on January 27. You can read Volume 1, Issue 1 of The New RE:view now at https://meridian.allenpress.com/the-new-review.

AER is the predominant organization for professionals serving individuals who are blind or have low vision.

The New RE:view (TNR) offers a forum for professionals who provide education and rehabilitation services in this specialized field. TNR’s purpose is to share practice-focused insights, personal teaching experiences, and research findings. Through a broad range of full-length articles and shorter pieces, TNR offers new opportunities to share promising instructional techniques, applications, and strategies. The new journal is intended for professionals, people with visual impairments, their families, and anyone who works within the field of visual impairment.

TNR follows in the footsteps of its predecessor journal, RE:view, which was published between 1989 and 2008. In its new incarnation, this peer-reviewed journal becomes a dynamic professional resource addressing key questions that will strengthen AER’s community of practice.

Authors are encouraged to provide specific information that will permit their work to be applied by other practitioners and researchers. Through a rigorous peer-review process, TNR fulfills its commitment to align practice with theory and research and to assist practitioners in strengthening their services to individuals who are blind or have low vision.

The first two issues of TNR will be open access and free to everyone. Subsequent issues will be free to AER members as a benefit to their association membership and available through the AER website. Subscriptions are available through AER for non-members. For information about becoming a member of AER, please visit our website https://aerbvi.org/membership/applications-renewal/, or email michele@aerbvi.org.

TRN accepts manuscripts submitted electronically year-round through the Editorial Manager portal at https://www.editorialmanager.com/thenewreview/

Article Genres

TNR’s emphasis on applied practice includes a variety of article genres through which authors present their ideas in formats that are useful to readers. TNR accepts manuscripts in five categories: Practice Reflections, Practice Reports, Applied Research Reports, Book Reviews, and Views from the Field,

Contacts

Association for Education and Rehabilitation of the Blind and Visually Impaired (AER)

Lee Sonnenberg, Executive Director



703-671-4500



lee@aerbvi.org