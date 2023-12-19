Adwanted USA Launches Gen AI Tool Allocator in U.S.

The AI-powered tool makes it easier to reduce costs, increase efficiency, and identify multiple solutions to access inventory for campaigns

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#artificialintelligence—Adwanted USA, a media company that provides the advertising sector with the best tech and information, and owner of Standard Rate and Data Service (SRDS), the industry standard for media planning and media buying, today announced the launch of Allocator in the U.S. The AI-powered search engine, currently available in France, helps advertisers and media buyers to find suitable digital and traditional advertising space for the commercialization of their products.





Through the power of AI, Allocator combines single-run multiple solutions, allowing users to find multiple solutions without having to repeat the process. Users can cut away from traditional spot selections and get access to inventory based on multiple criteria selections, increasing yield management and visibility into inventory that would otherwise not have surfaced.

“Artificial intelligence has been widely adopted by many, including marketers and agencies who are looking for solutions to increase efficiency and eliminate redundancy,” said Fodil Benali, Lead Artificial Intelligence Researcher at Adwanted Group. “With Allocator, our clients now have the ability to support sales teams, and automate plan building to meet the needs of their customers.”

Allocator’s highlights include:

Optimization of inventory through yield management

Integrate with Adwanted MediaPilot or your own inventory systems

Customize your own inventory and make hard-to-find spots available

User customization through machine learning (AI)

Increase efficiency by reducing costs without spending time on dead leads

“Allocator is currently operational in France, and is being used by Canal +, who has seen much success with the tool,” said Heather Petaccio, CEO at Adwanted US. “Capitalizing on the success of the tool in France, we wanted to bring Allocator to the market in the U.S. It’s a game-changer for the industry and for SRDS, as we continue to innovate and bring the best tools forth for our clients.”

To learn more about Allocator and what it can do for you, visit https://adwantedusa.com/allocator.

About Adwanted USA



Adwanted USA, part of Adwanted Group based in France, is the first point of call in the advertising industry. Adwanted USA offers solutions through data, software, and content solutions. Headquartered in New York City, Adwanted USA brings leading media buying, selling, planning, software, and content solutions to the North American industry. Standard Rate and Data Service (SRDS), the US flagship product, provides comprehensive media planning data to the media industry. Alongside SRDS, Adwanted USA’s software solutions include AdwOne, a campaign planning solution that streamlines the media planning process, and Allocator, an artificial intelligence solution that reduces cost and creates efficiencies with radio and TV spot allocation. Adwanted USA and Adwanted Group aim to be used every day by everybody in advertising. Visit www.AdwantedUSA.com for more information.

About Adwanted Group



Adwanted Group is the first point of call for the advertising industry. With headquarters in France and locations in the US and UK, we are trusted by the biggest media companies in the world to deliver information that supports success for their customers. Adwanted Group provides data, software, and content.

Our data is essential to building and enhancing media plans. Our software systems enable advertising to be bought, sold, and evaluated efficiently and quickly. Thanks to our content and events, our audiences are informed and connected to the media industry’s latest news.

