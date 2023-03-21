Advertiser Perceptions Names Thomson Reuters Veteran Josh Becker Chief Financial Officer

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Advertiser Perceptions, the leading provider of research-based strategic market intelligence and analysis to the media, advertising and ad tech industry, has named Josh Becker as Chief Financial Officer (CFO).

Becker brings over 25 years of extensive global strategic and operational financial experience across SAAS, information services and technology sectors. He joins Advertiser Perceptions after 23 years with Thomson Reuters, most recently as Global Head of Decision Support.

“Josh’s deep expertise and vast experience supporting strategic growth acceleration– especially for information service companies–will be invaluable for Advertiser Perceptions as we seek to fast-track our next phase of growth and develop new ways to serve our current and future clients,” said Randy Cohen, Co-Founder and CEO of Advertiser Perceptions.

Prior to his last role at Thomson Reuters, Becker held several divisional finance leadership roles including CFO, Government & Small Law Segments, where he was responsible for finance, accounting and operational activities. In this role, he oversaw $1.1 billion in annual revenues. Over his career, Becker has overseen many M&A transactions as well as spearheading numerous company reorganizations and transformations. Before Thomson Reuters, Josh worked at a small boutique investment banking and public accounting firm. He holds an MBA from Carlson School at University of Minnesota and a B.A. from University of St. Thomas.

“Advertiser Perceptions has established itself as a widely respected intelligence firm by acting as a vital partner for its clients, helping them make data-driven business decisions with confidence,” said Becker. “I look forward to using my experience as a hands-on, pragmatic, and collaborative financial leader to help Advertiser Perceptions’ existing leadership strategically drive revenue and maximize profit as the company looks to expand its capabilities.”

Becker’s appointment follows the company’s recent investment from Eureka Equity Partners, a private equity firm based in Philadelphia.

About Advertiser Perceptions



Advertiser Perceptions is the leader in providing research-based strategic market intelligence to the complex and dynamic media, advertising, and ad tech industries. Our curated, proprietary Ad PROS™ Network and deep relationships with the largest advertisers provide clients with an unbiased view of the market, their brand, and the competition. Our experts provide timely and actionable guidance enabling clients to improve their products and services, strengthen their brands, and drive more revenue.

