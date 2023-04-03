Adthos Launches First-of-a-Kind Self-Service, 100% AI-Generated Audio Ads for Radio, Podcast & Streaming

AMSTERDAM & NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#adtech—From today, and for the first time anywhere, users of the Adthos Platform can generate complete audio ads from start to finish using AI technology.

Advertisers simply submit a short briefing via a self-service portal, and using AI technology, Adthos will generate the script, adding AI voices, sound effects and music, resulting in a fully AI-produced ad that’s available for instant play-out instantly. The platform utilizes a dozen AI technologies including GPT-4, the latest language model released by OpenAI. The platform’s library offers 100’s of hand-picked and trained top-quality AI voices that collectively hold 1000 IMDB credits, including Emmy Award winning artists.

This breakthrough technology provides advertisers with efficient self-service and instant production of high-quality audio ads featuring the best voice talent available. For publishers it enables the kind of micro-transactions that help support long-tail revenue streams. Publishers can also add their own branding to the self-service portal, offering a more personalized service for customers. Adthos offers out-of-the-box integrations with radio automation systems and ad-servers meaning creative audio can be immediately played out, enabling publishers to create a true self-service ad-buying platform.

Raoul Wedel, CEO of Adthos: “Adthos has delivered several firsts to the industry, but I’m more excited about this than any other. We’ve been working with OpenAI for the last two years as part of their programs and have already pioneered its use for creative scriptwriting. The addition of AI to select voices, music, and sound effects takes it to a new and exciting level!”

Two dozen of the world’s largest publishers have already been selected to test out the product. To apply to participate in the trial, please contact press@adthos.com.

A video demo of the platform is available at:



https://vimeo.com/813493380/85219b4303

Interested in experiencing what Adthos Creative Studio can do? Listen to a demo of audio commercials created using synthetic voices at: https://adthos.com/adthos-creative-studio-preview/

About Adthos

Adthos is an innovative ad sales platform that is revolutionizing audio advertising. The first release of the platform featured first-of-a-kind ad-serving technology specifically created for radio and online streaming. The second release offers the first broadcast-quality AI-generated voice technology to create powerful, targeted advertising at a moment’s notice.

Contacts

Robyn Grafton via press@adthos.com for interview enquiries or a live demonstration.