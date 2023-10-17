Adomni Partners with TikTok to Extend the Platform’s Advertising ‘Out of Phone’

TikTok marketers can scale their TikTok ad campaigns on 800,000+ outdoor and indoor video-enabled digital screens in the real world

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Adomni, the leading global platform to plan and buy programmatic digital out-of-home advertising, announced a new advertising sales partnership with TikTok, leveraging the platform’s newly announced ‘Out of Phone’ offering. This strategic collaboration enables brands on TikTok to amplify their content on unique real-world screen types, including large format LED screens, digital urban panels, shopping mall and gym screens, as well as dozens of other formats.





This collaboration provides a range of advantages for brands on TikTok, making it easier than ever to share their unique stories on larger-than-life canvases, extend their video ads to various touchpoints along the consumer journey, and achieve greater reach and impact for their target audience. The esteemed brand CeraVe is one of the first to embrace the new offering, with more brands launching campaigns in the coming months.

This partnership also unlocks new distribution opportunities for creator content. Now, through brand advertising initiatives, creator campaigns can be showcased on hundreds of thousands of real-world screens beyond the TikTok mobile platform.

“TikTok has established itself as a key part of our daily life and it’s been remarkable to watch as the platform’s capabilities continue to grow for both consumers and advertisers. We are excited to establish this new advertising partnership to bring TikToks to more digital screens and more touch points in the real world”, said Jonathan Gudai, CEO of Adomni. “TikTok advertisers have an exciting new opportunity to enhance the reach and impact of their TikTok on-platform ad campaigns by extending the reach to Adomni’s network of connected, video-enabled screens. When you bring together real-world screens with TikTok’s authentic, highly engaging video content, we see a win-win outcome for advertisers, digital out-of-home media owners, and especially, on-the-go consumers.”

“TikTok drives off-platform results for businesses because of its reach, relevance, and diverse content & audiences,” said Dan Page, Global Head of Distribution, New Screens at TikTok. “This partnership with Adomni allows advertisers to supercharge that effectiveness, amplifying their ad campaigns across Adomni’s vast network of high-visibility screens.”

CeraVe from L’Oreal’s Dermatological Beauty Division was one of the first-to-market brands to extend its TikTok ads campaign to real-world screens through this partnership. The #CleanseLikeADerm campaign this summer illuminated the full-motion MiFi dual-screen display in the heart of Times Square, featuring the brand’s TikToks and creator content on the 10,500-square-foot digital canvas. CeraVe engaged both existing TikTok users and new audiences, effectively bridging the physical and online worlds.

“We thought the #CleanseLikeADerm campaign was the perfect opportunity to showcase our creators on the massive MiFi Times Square spectacular,” said Adam Kornblum, SVP, Global Head of Digital at CeraVe. “The fusion of digital and physical realms amplified our message of the importance of healthy cleansing habits, creating a true omnichannel experience for CeraVe’s existing and new audiences.”

About TikTok

TikTok is the leading destination for short-form mobile video. Our mission is to inspire creativity and bring joy. TikTok’s global headquarters are in Los Angeles and Singapore, and its offices include New York, London, Dublin, Paris, Berlin, Dubai, Jakarta, Seoul, and Tokyo.

About Adomni

Adomni is a global platform and services solution that delivers brand and performance marketing results for brands and their agency partners. Advertisers of all sizes and budgets can launch campaigns in minutes, using one of the fastest-growing DOOH networks in the world. Currently, the Adomni platform has over 800,000 digital screens available across over 40 countries in regions across the U.S., Canada, Europe, LATAM and APAC. Learn more at www.adomni.com. Shoutable is the first & only direct-to-consumer platform for placing content on digital billboards. They make posting content on thousands of digital screens across the U.S. as easy as posting to social media. Shoutable also works with brands to deliver custom branded templates for consumers to customize, delivering unique and memorable out-of-home campaigns.

About CeraVe

Founded in 2005 and developed with dermatologists, CeraVe is the first and only brand to offer a complete line of products containing essential ceramides and MVE technology to help restore the skin’s natural protective barrier. CeraVe has a full line of skincare products to follow the dermatologist-recommended steps of: cleanse, treat, moisturize, and protect. The brand’s mission is to provide therapeutic skincare for all. For more information, visit the brand on Facebook, Instagram or TikTok or at www.cerave.com.

