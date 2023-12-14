Admano Released a New Book “Breaking Into Japan SEO” – A Comprehensive Guide for U.S. Businesses Entering the Japanese Market

TOKYO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–“Breaking Into Japan SEO,” a new book by Takeshi Amano, CEO of Admano Corporation, has been released to guide American businesses through the complexities of the Japanese digital marketing platform. With over a decade of experience in SEO in Japan, Amano’s expertise provides U.S. companies with the insights needed for successful market entry.









Japan, known for its robust economy, presents unique challenges and opportunities for foreign businesses. “Breaking Into Japan SEO” delves into the intricacies of Japanese SEO practices, digital advertising, and consumer behavior, offering practical strategies for navigating this distinct market. The book emphasizes the significant differences in language, culture, and consumer expectations between the U.S. and Japan, highlighting the need for customized approaches.

“Understanding the distinctions of the Japanese market is crucial,” states Amano. “’Breaking Into Japan SEO’ is designed to be a handbook equipping U.S. businesses with the knowledge and tools needed to effectively penetrate and thrive in this market.



This comprehensive guide goes beyond typical SEO tactics, covering the cultural and behavioral aspects of Japanese consumers. It outlines common pitfalls, showcases successful case studies, and explains the necessity of adapting marketing strategies to align with Japanese preferences.

Admano Co., Ltd., a company specializing in SEO and digital strategy consulting, has enhanced their service site ‘Tokyo SEO Maker’ with English-language content. The updated site, relaunched on August 28, offers insights into Japanese SEO and digital advertising customized for English-speaking clients. Admano is notable for its expertise in international SEO and web marketing, becoming a choice partner for global companies seeking to grow their online reach in the Japan market. The company’s commitment to English-speaking clients is further emphasized by providing dedicated email and phone channels for inquiries, ensuring tailored and effective communication.

For American businesses aiming to expand into Japan or for those facing challenges in this market, “Breaking Into Japan SEO” is a must-read. It combines cultural insights with actionable SEO strategies, filling a gap in international business literature.

“Breaking Into Japan SEO” is now available for purchase on Amazon.com. For more information and to request a consultation, visit Tokyo SEO Maker.

