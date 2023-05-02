Adludio Supercharges US Operations with the Appointment of Experienced Business Leader Benjamin Arnold as President, North America

Former We Are Social CEO will build on Adludio’s strong business momentum and help establish the company as a leader in AI-led premium advertising solutions

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Adludio, the global AI-powered platform delivering attention-led and data-driven mobile advertising, today announces the appointment of Benjamin Arnold as President, North America. The former US CEO of socially-led creative agency We Are Social will be responsible for leading all US operations across creative, media, marketing and revenue.

Over the past decade, Arnold helped to build We Are Social into one of the world’s largest and most awarded agencies of its kind. Prior to that, he spent 10+ years at integrated agencies in New York, London and Sydney including Wunderman Thompson, Saatchi & Saatchi and DDB Group.

Despite headwinds in the adtech industry, Adludio has seen record growth. In 2022, the company achieved 50% growth in the US and, across the globe, has continued to increase revenues. It also recently secured a further $2.5 million investment from Mercia, to both capitalize on this rapid growth and launch a new, fully-automated version of its platform.

In his new position, Arnold will build on this strong business momentum and seek to further establish Adludio as a pioneer in AI-led premium and automated advertising solutions.

Commenting on his appointment, he said: “AI and adtech companies are increasingly seeking to bridge the traditional divide between themselves and the digital creative side of marketing. Adludio is committed to being a leader in this evolution and I’m excited to be a part of this mission.

“After 20 years working on the creative agency side, I really do believe there is a need and an opportunity for a more efficient solution to the traditional advertising process. Integrating this process and automating creative, media performance, optimization and analytics – as is done brilliantly by Adludio’s proprietary AI platform – represents a very real and effective solution for brands and agencies alike.”

Adludio’s Co-Founder and CEO, Paul Coggins added: “We are happy to welcome Benjamin as Adludio’s first President, North America. His wealth of experience and proven track record of influencing change will be instrumental to our aggressive growth plans for the US market. As we further develop our AI-driven proprietary technology, I truly believe we can be the leader in this arena; providing brands and agencies with premium advertising solutions that help them win the battle for consumer attention.”

About Adludio

Adludio is an AI-driven technology company that delivers premium mobile advertising. As the primary means of consuming content, mobile needs to deliver interactive experiences to engage audiences, but the majority of mobile advertising remains static. Combining data-driven creativity, proprietary technology and automation with pioneering engagement metrics, Adludio delivers privacy-compliant mobile campaigns with engagement at its heart. With offices in London, Los Angeles, New York, Atlanta, Detroit and Chicago, and resellers in Brazil, India, South Africa, Hong Kong and Singapore, Adludio is defining the next generation of mobile brand solutions in North America.

To find out more information, visit Adludio.com

