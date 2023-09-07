Addressable Hires COO from Opendoor, Crosses $2 Bil in Client Sales

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Addressable, the real estate marketing platform that utilizes robots, artificial intelligence, and proprietary homeowner data to help agents with lead generation, is delighted to announce that it has hired Katie DeCarlo as their new COO, investing in the company’s commitment to growth and efficiency. Additionally, the company has announced that it hit a significant milestone, having helped generate over $2 billion in home sales for its customers since 2020.





DeCarlo comes to Addressable with a decade of leadership roles in well-known tech firms, including Asana Inc. (NYSE: ASAN) and Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: OPEN). Most recently, at Opendoor, Katie brings experience successfully leading startups through significant growth chapters. From brokerage to software, consumer to enterprise, Katie has driven the initiatives and teams that scaled great product and customer experiences. She’s delivered strategic plans, roadmaps, operating systems, and efficiency standards from bootstrap to IPO (and beyond), ensuring customer value and company profitability remain central at every stage.

“I couldn’t be more excited to join Addressable at this exciting milestone,” says DeCarlo. “The team has built a category-defining platform, the center of which is customer value and experience. I can’t wait to deliver these innovations to more and more businesses to help them unlock the benefits many already experienced”.

Founder and CEO Chris Tosswill notes, “We’re delighted to have Katie onboard. AI is changing how companies of all sizes communicate; seasoned leadership and diverse voices are critical for shaping this technology.”

The appointment of DeCarlo, Addressable’s leadership c-suite of four, is 50% women, noteworthy in the tech industry where, according to TechCrunch, more than 82% of venture funding in 2022 went to teams led solely by men.

To learn more about Addressable, visit https://bit.ly/3PexB9t.

About Addressable: Addressable is a technology-driven company that provides real estate agents with an end-to-end marketing solution to help them win their local market. By combining robotic handwriting technology with a digital platform and trackable QR codes and phone numbers, Addressable provides real estate agents with a highly personalized, effective, and trackable marketing outreach solution. Management team includes Chris Tosswill, former Facebook PM, Katie DeCarlo, former Head of Org at Opendoor, and Mark Weaver, former engineer at Task Rabbit and SnowFlake. Since 2020, Addressable has helped generate over $2B in home sales for real estate agents in 44 states. For more information, visit www.addressablemail.com.

Addressable



(310) 362-9419



press@addressable.app