ADDING MULTIMEDIA HousingWire Names REAL Chief Data Officer Kamal Shaik to Its 2023 HW Insiders List

Shaik is recognized as a hands-on, technical expert with a distinct vision and expertise, helping propel the REAL app to success.

COSTA MESA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#HousingWire—REAL, the No. 1 social app for real estate, announced today that HousingWire named Chief Data Officer, Kamal Shaik, to its list of 2023 HW Insiders. The prestigious list honors the 75 operational leaders in the housing industry working behind the scenes to drive their companies and clients forward.









The HW Insiders represent a range of occupations within the housing landscape, from lending and real estate to fintech and more. HW Insiders are the superstars their companies turn to with their most important or challenging projects, and their contributions and hard work lead to superior results.

Shaik joined the REAL team in November of 2022. His addition to the HousingWire Insiders List is a testament to his track record of innovation, strategic vision for transformational product offerings, and dedication to excellence in ensuring a seamless app experience for all of real estate’s stakeholders, including agents, developers, buyers, and sellers.

Shaik is the powerhouse behind REAL’s goal to connect and empower the real estate community via a social media app. His immersive approach, back-end wizardry, and functional leadership of the data team helped REAL reach its 500,000th download earlier this year.

“I am honored that HousingWire included me on its Insiders list, among so many talented and influential leaders in the housing industry,” said Shaik. “At REAL, we are reshaping the real estate world and elevating it technologically in a way no company has before. Being included on this list proves we are accomplishing big things, and I could not be more thankful to my team.”

See Kamal’s full spotlight on HousingWire here.

About REAL

REAL is a social app for real estate with a combined light-speed chat function connecting buyers, sellers and agents. With REAL, they can connect within a single platform to browse the latest home listings globally. REAL gives agents back control of leads without costly online ads and ineffective cold calls. Its social network-style feed levels the playing field for new agents to connect with interested prospects, engage with listings directly within the app and build a following based on more than just who they know.

REAL was co-founded by Hong Kong real estate entrepreneur Thomas Ma and Fredrik Eklund, co-founder of Douglas Elliman’s Eklund | Gomes Team and former star of Bravo’s “Million Dollar Listing NY & LA.”

About HousingWire

HousingWire is the most influential source of news and information for the U.S. mortgage and housing markets. Built on a foundation of independent and original journalism, HousingWire reaches more than 125,000 newsletter subscribers daily, one million unique visitors each month and has more than 6,000 members and event attendees. Visit www.housingwire.com or www.solutions.housingwire.com to learn more.

