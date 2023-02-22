Adams French, Store Space Expand Their Partnership with Three New Locations

WINTER GARDEN, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Adams French Property today extended its partnership with Store Space Self Storage to include management services at three additional locations. Beginning in March, Store Space will provide third-party management services for the properties, including two existing locations in Minnesota and a new facility under construction in Indianapolis.

“We are excited to expand our operation by bringing modern, beautiful storage facilities to new neighborhoods across the Midwest,” said Jim Adams, Chief Operating Officer at Adams French. “We’re proud to partner with Store Space, whose motto Storage That Cares will serve the residents of these communities well.”

Adams French developed the three properties in conjunction with Iron Point Partners, LLC, an institutional investment fund. The Indianapolis location, in the Fall Creek Place neighborhood of Indianapolis, is nearing completion, with an expected opening in March 2023. Located at 2455 Central Ave., the new facility offers 75,145 NRSF and 708 climate-controlled storage units. It will be the third Store Space-branded store in Indianapolis.

The two Minnesota locations, in Roseville and Crystal, opened in the spring of 2020 and were originally managed by a nationally recognized REIT. Managing these stores represents Store Space’s first foray into the Gopher State. The Roseville location, at 2500 Prior Ave. N., consists of 742 units and 79,179-NRSF. The Crystal store, at 5702 W Broadway Ave., consists of 83,557-NRSF and 855 units.

Each ADA-compliant property offers climate-controlled storage units in a wide range of available sizes, as well as advanced security features and amenities such as large elevators and heated loading bays.

“Our partnership with Adams French is a tremendous opportunity for Store Space as we expand our portfolio of properties and services,” said Rob Moreno, Vice President of Business Development for Store Space. “We look forward to continuing to work with them as they look to expand across the Midwest.”

Store Space, based in Winter Garden, Florida, has partnered with Adams French on several properties. Store Space will serve as the third-party manager of the properties, offering marketing and technology solutions, strategic business intelligence, along with call center and day-to-day operational support.

French Property Management, LLC was formed in 2005 by the founder Phil French, which later became Adams French Property, LLC. The principals are Phil French, President and CEO, and Jim Adams, COO. The company’s core business is focused on growing self-storage properties in the U.S. marketplace through acquisition and development. Adams French has extensive experience in multiple real estate asset types including self-storage, retail centers, and undeveloped land. The company has developed storage properties in the Indianapolis and Minneapolis MSA’s as well as northeast Indiana.

“Adams French has earned a reputation as one the top developers in the self-storage industry with a proven record of success,” said Frank Forcier, Director of Third-Party Management at Store Space. “We look forward to adding these facilities to our portfolio along with additional properties in the future.”

About Adams French Property

With offices in Zionsville and Indianapolis, Indiana, Adams French Property, LLC, is focused on self-storage development, acquisitions and operations, as well as credit-tenant retail development opportunities. The company has owned and operated multiple self-storage facilities, totaling approximately 775,000 square feet of storage in the Indianapolis MSA, Northeast Indiana, and the Minneapolis-St. Paul Minnesota MSA. For more information, contact chowery@adamsfrench.com visit us at https://www.adamsfrenchproperties.com/

About Store Space

Based in Winter Garden, Florida, the Store Space family of companies owns, operates and third-party manages more than 100 self-storage properties in 22 states. Store Space fuels growth and value with its experience-driven operations, state-of-the-art proprietary platforms, and strategic digital marketing programs. If you have an acquisition opportunity or would like to discuss third-party management, contact us at inquiries@storespace.com, or visit us at www.storespace.com.

