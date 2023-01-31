AdAdapted Names Matthew Kates As Its New Senior Vice President of Marketing

The new role was created to build upon the company’s growth and bolster its marketing innovation strategy

ANN ARBOR, Mich.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–AdAdapted, an advertising technology solution that gets brands onto shopping lists and into carts, today announced it has appointed Matthew Kates as the SVP of marketing. Kates will scale the marketing organization to ensure both short and long-term growth for AdAdapted through messaging, communications, and product innovation so the company can continue delivering against aggressive growth goals while also providing exceptional results to its customers.

A consumer goods industry veteran of nearly 25 years, Kates brings a diverse history with experience in brand management, media, promotion and loyalty. Kates’ career has equipped him to understand CPG brands, retailers and agency partners and communicate how AdAdapted can improve their ad tech marketing strategies and financial results.

“Matt brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the SVP of marketing position,” said Molly McFarland, co-founder and CRO, AdAdapted. “As we continue to grow, we aim to innovate to create an even stronger solution for CPGs and retailers. Matt joining the team represents our continued commitment to strategically invest in the company’s future and provide the most innovative solutions to our customers.”

Prior to joining AdAdapted, Kates served in senior level marketing positions where he played a key role in developing innovative solutions that blend creativity and technology resulting in organizational and individual product growth. Most recently, he was the SVP of marketing and strategy for Clarus Commerce. At Clarus Commerce Kates oversaw the strategic planning, concept development, program design and analytics of the company’s various platforms to create optimal loyalty and promotion programs.

“AdAdapted has a powerful and differentiated marketing solution that delivers valuable results to its CPG brands, agencies and retailers,” said Kates. “I look forward to spearheading continued growth for the company and in turn helping customers increase consumer purchase intent.”

AdAdapted saw significant growth in 2022 and created the SVP of marketing position to continue that growth into the future. In this role, Kates will report directly to McFarland. He will be responsible for leading the marketing team and scaling the organization through marketing technology, content and product innovation.

About AdAdapted

AdAdapted is an advertising technology solution that increases purchase intent of shoppers by reaching the right consumers at the right time to get brands onto shopping lists and into carts. The company’s offerings for CPG brands, agencies and retailers range from managed-service to self-service and SaaS solutions, shopping list to eCommerce, video to display. With more than 110 million U.S. shoppers using mobile devices for their grocery lists, AdAdapted has built a distinct audience and ad offering that uses intent-based targeting, providing the easiest, most efficient way to reach active verified shoppers — exactly when they decide what to buy.

