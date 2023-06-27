AdAdapted Announces Partnership With Southern Glazer’s Wine and Spirits Digital Marketing Affiliate, DRAM Agency

Working with the agency, AdAdapted broadens its leadership in regulatory-compliant digital shoppable media for wine and spirits brands

ANN ARBOR, Mich.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–AdAdapted, an advertising technology solution that helps brands get their products on consumer shopping lists and into retailer e-commerce carts, has added Southern Glazer’s Wine and Spirits’ (SGWS) DRAM Agency to its roster of specialized partners. DRAM is a leading provider of digital marketing consulting and services to wine and spirits suppliers looking to activate or accelerate their e-commerce strategies.





The partnership extends AdAdapted’s leadership in regulatory-compliant digital shoppable media for wine and spirits brands by leveraging DRAM’s experience in campaign management and e-commerce strategy development within the alcohol vertical. Additionally, the partnership provides DRAM with unprecedented access to AdAdapted’s first-party, pre-shop data for targeting and strategy development.

AdAdapted has unparalleled expertise in maintaining digital marketing regulatory compliance for Legal Drinking Age (LDA), Distilled Spirits Council (DISCUS) and Tied House Laws, while consistently generating Incremental Return on Ad Spend (iROAS) above industry benchmarks. As a result, AdAdapted is uniquely positioned to support DRAM clients with its game-changing solutions.

“We are thrilled to be working with such an impressive collection of dedicated, experienced client-focused talent and the exceptionally high-quality work DRAM is known for within the industry,” said Molly McFarland, co-founder and CRO, AdAdapted. “Over the past three years, AdAdapted has activated over 800 successful campaigns for wine and spirits companies, supporting both global and regional brands. Combining DRAM’s extensive industry expertise — and our recently launched multi-retailer, one-click e-commerce ad solution — we deliver 20x higher cart transfer rates than industry standard tactics.”

About AdAdapted

AdAdapted is an advertising technology solution that increases purchase intent and product trial of shoppers by reaching the right consumers at the right time to get brands onto shopping lists and into carts. The company offers several solutions to drive in-store and online sales leveraging digital shopping lists, display, eCommerce, video, keyword and other touchpoints for CPG brands, agencies and retailers. Media can be run through managed service, self-service, and SaaS platforms. With more than 110 million U.S. shoppers using mobile devices for their grocery lists, AdAdapted has built a distinct audience and ad offering that uses first-party shopping behavior and product preference-based targeting, providing the easiest, most efficient way to reach active verified shoppers — exactly when they decide what to buy.

About DRAM Agency

DRAM, an acronym for the Digital Revolution of Alcohol Marketing, was formed as an affiliated company by Southern Glazers in December of 2021 to provide digital marketing consulting and services to wine and spirits suppliers looking to activate or accelerate their eCommerce strategies. The agency brings a distinctive service offering to Southern Glazers’ suppliers to ensure they win at the digital point of purchase and grow sales and market share across e-retail channels. A renowned distributor of beverage alcohol, Southern Glazer’s is a multi-generational and family-owned firm that is ranked the largest wine and spirits distributor in the States. It currently operates in 44 states in the U.S, the District of Columbia, and Canada.

