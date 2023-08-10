Ad Veteran Steve Babcock Joins Marketing Architects as Chief Creative Officer

Babcock brings two decades of advertising experience and creative expertise to All-Inclusive TV agency Marketing Architects.









MINNEAPOLIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Marketing Architects welcomes Steve Babcock as the All-Inclusive TV agency’s new Chief Creative Officer. With more than 20 years of rich advertising experience, Babcock’s hire brings a wealth of creative knowledge to the agency.

Previously, Babcock served as Chief Creative Officer at VaynerMedia, where he was responsible for advancing the agency’s creative processes. His past roles also include creative directing and copywriting at agencies such as Boede + Partners, Crispin Porter + Bogusky, and EVB. Most recently, Babcock ran his own consulting firm, Made In-house, which helped brands elevate their internal creative capabilities.

Babcock’s portfolio features campaigns for brands like Volkswagen, Best Buy, American Express, Activision, and KraftHeinz. He’s also been named among Forbes’ “30 Most Creative People in Social Media” and XYZ’s “Top 25 Young Creative Professionals.”

In his new role, Babcock will apply his creative know-how and track record of innovation to guide Marketing Architects’ vision for clients’ creative work.

“I can’t wait to channel my experience into crafting work for such a unique agency,” says Babcock. “As a creative, I’ve always looked for ways to push the ad industry forward, and Marketing Architects’ one-of-a-kind model provides opportunity to do exactly that.”

Babcock takes over the position of Chief Creative Officer from Rob DeMars, who has been with Marketing Architects for 19 years. DeMars recently transitioned into a new role as Chief Product Architect in which he is embracing his entrepreneurial side to build additional revenue streams for the agency. It was this transition that kicked off the search for a hire to lead the creative team.

“Steve’s history of building famous brands is an ideal fit for us as we continue pushing our creative output to the next level,” shares DeMars. “We’re thrilled to welcome him to the agency.”

