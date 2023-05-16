Ad Results Media Hires New Chief Revenue Officer Teresa Elliott Underscoring Company’s Commitment to Fostering Innovation in Digital Audio Industry

The audio trailblazer strengthens executive team as it looks to expand strategic partnerships and business development efforts

HOUSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, Ad Results Media (ARM), the leader in podcast advertising as well as digital audio, broadcast radio and influencer partnerships on YouTube, announced the hiring of Teresa Elliott as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO).





ARM welcomes Elliott as the newest member of its leadership team where she will focus on forging strategic alliances across the audio ecosystem and leading new business development efforts. This latest addition to ARM’s roster of talented executives highlights the audio trailblazer’s commitment to fostering growth and innovation in the industry and supporting the rapidly evolving and complex ecosystem of platforms, publishers, producers, show talent, brand-marketers, and agencies alike.

“At a time when more brands are exploring audio and podcast advertising than ever before, and the landscape is becoming increasingly complex with more players and new technologies, experience matters,” said Elliott. “ARM is the leader in the podcast and audio space. I am fortunate to be joining the incredible team of audio experts that the ARM Partners have built over the last 25+ years and am excited to collaborate on the next wave of business growth opportunities for our partners.”

The New York City-based former Spotify executive has extensive experience in spearheading complex partnerships on a global-scale, with emphasis on driving revenue growth, fostering innovation and building C-level executive relationships. Elliott brings her expertise and passion for forging mutually beneficial long-term partnerships to ARM where she will be accountable for driving business development initiatives.

“We’re thrilled to announce Teresa’s addition to our team at Ad Results Media,” said Steve Shanks, Co-Chief Executive Officer. “With her extensive experience in the audio industry, forward-thinking outlook, and an impressive record of delivering insight-led solutions, Teresa brings distinctive expertise that matches our commitment to industry leadership. We firmly believe that this combination will not only drive ARM’s growth and innovation, but also contribute to the progressive evolution of the audio advertising sector into new territories.”

For more information about creator-based advertising across podcast, video and emerging audio, please visit www.adresultsmedia.com.

About Ad Results Media (ARM)

Ad Results Media (ARM) moves brands beyond merely being heard. ARM is a media company that specializes in helping marketers and agencies harness the power of podcasting and digital audio. For over 25 years, ARM has helped brands drive business results by leveraging the power of the special relationship between a listener and a show host. Having bought over $2B in advertising since its inception, ARM sits on a wealth of audience and performance data across the vast podcasting and audio ecosystems, allowing them to help brands make sense of the industry’s complexity and drive campaign performance through cost effective and impactful podcasting and cross-channel audio campaigns. Be Part of the Story™ and follow along on social @adresultsmedia.

