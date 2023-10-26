Acxiom’s Expertise Accelerates the Value of AI for Marketers

New capabilities optimize the power of Salesforce Einstein and elevate brand performance and ROI with Salesforce Data Cloud





CONWAY, Ark.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Acxiom®, the customer intelligence company, unveils its AI investment to help the world’s leading brands implement Salesforce AI technologies. Acxiom’s AI expertise can help brands deploy Salesforce Einstein and Data Cloud to boost the strategic value of their data, resulting in data-driven customer insights and business outcomes for marketers.

As a Salesforce partner, Acxiom provides end-to-end solutions spanning strategy, technology, and data, enabling clients to strategically implement, operate, and optimize Marketing Cloud and Data Cloud. Acxiom’s team of certified Salesforce professionals can help marketers implement Einstein for:

Personalization: Tailoring content for precision engagement and guiding product recommendations, next-best actions, and focused campaigns.

Data Analysis & Insights: Accelerating data processing and analysis through deep customer intelligence for spot-on audience insights and data-driven decisioning.

Customer Segmentation: Applying advanced algorithms to fine-tune audience segments based on criteria ranging from demographics to purchasing patterns.

Customer Support: Offering always-on chat assistance to elevate customer satisfaction by reducing response times.

Marketing Optimization: Utilizing real-time analytics to refine message delivery, analyze engagement metrics, and pinpoint the best times for communication.

Marketing Automation: Streamlining tasks from data preparation to campaign rollouts, ensuring efficiency and consistency.

“ As an integral part of modern business operations, Acxiom is proud to collaborate with Salesforce,” said Chad Engelgau, CEO at Acxiom. “ Our clients trust us to maximize the value of their martech investments. Intensifying our focus on Salesforce’s AI capabilities underlines this promise.”

Salesforce recognized Acxiom with a 2023 Partner Innovation award for its work serving travel industry clients within the Salesforce ecosystem. Acxiom also recently became one of only four Salesforce partners worldwide to achieve Full Stack certification on Salesforce’s Marketing Cloud.

