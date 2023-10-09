Acxiom Recognized in Salesforce 2023 Partner Innovation Awards

Acxiom Demonstrates Excellence within the Salesforce Ecosystem









CONWAY, Ark.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Acxiom® announced that it has been named a recipient of the Salesforce Partner Innovation Award in Transportation, Travel & Hospitality.

Acxiom announced that it has helped Heathrow Airport transform its business by enabling the company to fully leverage its Salesforce Marketing Cloud and Data Cloud investments. As a result, Heathrow saw increased customer satisfaction, streamlined operational efficiency, and a notable return on investment. View the case study here.

Comments on the news:

“ We are incredibly honored to be recognized with a Salesforce Partner Innovation Award for our work with Heathrow,” said Jason Skelton, Acxiom’s Head of Alliances and Solutions for EMEA. “ This accolade reflects Acxiom’s commitment to the innovations achieved through our work with Salesforce. Together, we’ve unlocked new growth opportunities for our clients and set the benchmark for data-driven, customer-centric solutions.”

“ Working with Acxiom has been transformative for Heathrow,” said Peter Burns, Director of Marketing, Digital & eCommerce. “ Their experience and expertise helped us tap into the full potential of Salesforce, improving customer engagement and driving revenue growth. This recognition is well-deserved, and we look forward to a collaborative future.”

“ The Salesforce 2023 Partner Innovation awards recognize partners such as Acxiom that are helping their customers drive productivity and growth with AI, data, and CRM,” said Steve Corfield, Executive Vice President, Global Alliances and Channels and Emerging Technologies, Salesforce. “ Salesforce partners are integral to driving digital transformation and AI adoption across the Salesforce ecosystem, paving the way for better customer experiences.”

The Salesforce economy is driven by partners, such as Acxiom, that continue to innovate and drive customer growth. A study by IDC found that the Salesforce ecosystem is projected to produce 9.3 million new jobs and $1.6 trillion in new business revenue by 2026 and for every $1 Salesforce makes the ecosystem grows by $6.19. According to the study, Salesforce has found that more than 90% of its customers use partner apps and experts. The Salesforce ecosystem continues to expand thanks to partners driving innovations in AI, data and CRM.

The eleventh annual Partner Innovation Awards recognize the significant contribution Salesforce partners have made across clouds, industries, and the broader partner program – including consulting firms, digital agencies, resellers and ISV partners. For a full list of this year’s Partner Innovation Award winners, please see here.

Salesforce, Marketing Cloud, and others are among the trademarks of Salesforce, Inc.

About Acxiom

Acxiom partners with the world’s leading brands to create customer intelligence, enabling data-driven marketing experiences that generate value for people and for brands. The experts in identity, the ethical use of data, cloud-first customer data management, and analytics solutions, Acxiom makes the complex marketing ecosystem work, applying customer intelligence wherever brands and customers meet. By helping brands genuinely understand people, Acxiom enables experiences so relevant and respectful, people are willing to explore new brands and stay loyal to those they love. For more than 50 years, Acxiom has improved clients’ customer acquisition, growth, and retention. With locations in the US, UK, China, Poland, and Germany, Acxiom is a registered trademark of Acxiom LLC and is part of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (IPG). For more information, visit Acxiom.com.

Contacts

Erin Tomaski



[email protected]