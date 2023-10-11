Acxiom Recognized as A Leader in Snowflake’s Modern Marketing Data Stack Report

Acxiom enables joint customers to build leading solutions on Snowflake’s Data Cloud that unlocks valuable insights and power data-driven marketing strategies

CONWAY, Ark.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Acxiom®, the global leader in customer intelligence, today announced that it has been recognized as an Identity & Onboarders leader in the Modern Marketing Data Stack 2023: How Data-Forward Marketers Are Redefining Strategies to Unify, Analyze, and Activate Data to Boost Revenue executed and launched by Snowflake, the Data Cloud company.





Snowflake’s data-backed report identifies the best of breed solutions used by Snowflake customers to show how marketers can leverage the Snowflake Data Cloud with accompanying partner solutions to best identify, serve, and convert valuable prospects into loyal customers. By analyzing usage patterns from a pool of approximately 8,100 customers as of April 2023, Snowflake identified ten technology categories that organizations consider when building their marketing data stacks. The extensive research reflects how customers are adopting solutions from a rapidly changing ecosystem and highlights the convergence of adtech and martech, the increased importance of privacy enhancing technologies, and the heightened focus marketers have on measurement to maximize campaign ROI. The ten categories include:

Focusing on those companies that are active members of the Snowflake Partner Network (or ones with a comparable agreement in place with Snowflake), as well as Snowflake Marketplace providers, the report explores each of these categories that comprise the Modern Marketing Data Stack, highlighting technology partners and their solutions as “leaders” or “ones to watch” within each category. The report also details how current Snowflake customers leverage a number of these partner technologies to enable data-driven marketing strategies and informed business decisions. Snowflake’s report provides a concrete overview of the partner solution providers and data providers marketers choose to create their data stacks.

“ Marketing professionals are seeing the value of operating with the full breadth of their data, thanks to the Snowflake Data Cloud,” said Denise Persson, Chief Marketing Officer at Snowflake. “ Acxiom emerged as a leader in the Identity & Onboarders category with joint customers leveraging their technologies to enable data-driven marketing strategies and informed business decisions.”

Acxiom was identified in Snowflake’s report as a leader in the Identity & Onboarders category for its cloud-first approach to customer intelligence, enabling brands to create valuable insights and expand their first-party reach. As a result, brands can more effectively strengthen relationships with the customers they love and attract those they’d love to have.

“ We’re very proud that Snowflake has identified Acxiom as a leader in Snowflake’s 2023 Modern Marketing Data Stack report,” Eugene Becker, General Manager, Data and Identity at Acxiom said. “ Our organization makes the customer journey to data-driven marketing a priority by leveraging customer intelligence and cutting-edge analytics, ensuring personalized interactions, and continuously adapting to emerging consumer trends and preferences. We look forward to continuing to encourage our customers to build their marketing data stacks on Snowflake’s Data Cloud—a powerful, flexible, and fully managed cloud data platform for all their data regardless of the source.”

Click here to read The Modern Marketing Data Stack 2023: How Data-Forward Marketers Are Redefining Strategies to Unify, Analyze, and Activate Data to Boost Revenue.

About Acxiom

Acxiom partners with the world’s leading brands to create customer intelligence, enabling data-driven marketing experiences that generate value for people and for brands. The experts in identity, the ethical use of data, cloud-first customer data management, and analytics solutions, Acxiom makes the complex marketing ecosystem work, applying customer intelligence wherever brands and customers meet. By helping brands genuinely understand people, Acxiom enables experiences so relevant and respectful, people are willing to explore new brands and stay loyal to those they love. For more than 50 years, Acxiom has improved clients’ customer acquisition, growth, and retention. With locations in the US, UK, China, Poland, and Germany, Acxiom is a registered trademark of Acxiom LLC and is part of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (IPG). For more information, visit Acxiom.com.

