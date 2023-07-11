Acxiom Earns Top Score on the 2023 Disability Equality Index and Recognized as a Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Acxiom®, the customer intelligence company, today announces it has achieved a top score on the 2023 Disability Equality Index (DEI)® and earned the recognition as a Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion. This distinction reflects Acxiom’s ongoing efforts to create an environment that is not only accessible but also inclusively designed so every associate is empowered to make a significant and lasting impact.





The DEI, a joint initiative between the American Association of People with Disabilities (AAPD) and Disability: IN, evaluates companies on a scale of zero to 100 based on their disability inclusion policies and practices. Acxiom stood out for its consistent, visible commitment to disability inclusion, weaving it into the fabric of its organizational culture, recruitment practices, and workplace accessibility.

“Diversity is a core strength of Acxiom and central to our success,” said Mary Ward, Chief People Officer at Acxiom. “We’re proud to be among the leaders in disability inclusion, yet we understand it’s not an endpoint but a milestone that inspires us to continue this important work.”

Acxiom has many initiatives across its organization to champion and support associates with disabilities, such as:

Launching a business resource group, Acxiom Dis-Ability Champions, to provide support, education, and advocacy for employees with disabilities and their allies

Adopting accessibility standards and best practices for its digital platforms, products, and services

Providing comprehensive benefits, accommodations, and flexible work arrangements, ensuring associates with differing needs have the resources to succeed in their roles

Growing its supplier diversity program to include more businesses owned by people with disabilities

“Reaching the top of the Disability Equality Index is a testament to Acxiom’s collective dedication to building a culture that not only accepts but truly celebrates the unique abilities of all associates,” said Jordan Abbott, Acxiom Chief Privacy Officer and an Acxiom Dis-Ability Champions Business Resource Group executive sponsor. “Our journey is ongoing, but every step taken strengthens our resolve and reinforces our belief that true innovation thrives in an environment of inclusivity and diversity.”

“Businesses have the power to drive the global advancement of disability inclusion, and we’re thrilled to see more companies than ever leverage the Disability Equality Index to measure their progress. We recognize these top-scoring companies as a ‘Best Place to Work for Disability and Inclusion’ for their passion and efforts to lead the way in creating greater equity for people with disabilities in the workplace, marketplace, and supply chain,” said Jill Houghton, President and CEO of Disability:IN.

To learn more about Acxiom’s commitment to disability inclusion and diversity, visit Acxiom.com.

About Acxiom

Acxiom partners with the world’s leading brands to create customer intelligence, enabling data-driven marketing experiences that generate value for people and for brands. The experts in identity, the ethical use of data, cloud-first customer data management, and analytics solutions, Acxiom makes the complex marketing ecosystem work, applying customer intelligence wherever brands and customers meet. By helping brands genuinely understand people, Acxiom enables experiences so relevant and respectful, people are willing to explore new brands and stay loyal to those they love. For more than 50 years, Acxiom has improved clients’ customer acquisition, growth, and retention. With locations in the US, UK, China, Poland, and Germany, Acxiom is a registered trademark of Acxiom LLC and is part of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (IPG). For more information, visit Acxiom.com.

About Disability:IN®

Disability:IN is a global organization driving disability inclusion and equality in business. More than 500 corporations partner with Disability:IN to create long-term business and social impact through the world’s most comprehensive disability inclusion benchmarking and reporting tool, the Disability Equality Index (DEI); best-in-class conferences and programs; expert counsel and engagement; and public policy leadership. Join us at disabilityin.org/AreYouIN #AreYouIN.

About the American Association of People with Disabilities (AAPD)

AAPD is a convener, connector, and catalyst for change, increasing the political and economic power for people with disabilities. As a national cross-disability rights organization AAPD advocates for full civil rights for the 60+ million Americans with disabilities. Learn more at: www.aapd.com.

