Acxiom Announces Data Clean Room Solution Powered by Snowflake for Privacy-First Collaboration in a Cookieless World

Partnership combines Acxiom’s decades of data clean room expertise with Snowflake’s Data Cloud to help brands and marketers connect and activate data for robust customer insight and engagement

CONWAY, Ark.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Acxiom—Acxiom®, the customer intelligence company whose data-driven solutions create business growth by enabling better customer experiences, announces its public, cloud-based Data Clean Room built in partnership with Snowflake, the Data Cloud company. This offering, Powered by Snowflake, allows customers to securely share data sets with partners and platforms to identify high-value consumer segments, lapsing customers, co-branding, loyalty, and prospecting opportunities – without revealing personally identifiable information (PII). Available across all industries and to brands of all sizes, customers have already begun implementing the solution to help drive partnerships and marketing with other brands.





Acxiom has long been an innovator in the clean room space. Now, by building its latest solution on Snowflake, Acxiom can offer its seasoned experience to customers looking for an alternative to bespoke data clean rooms. Using Acxiom’s public, cloud-based Data Clean Room, brands can control what data comes in, how it’s linked to other data, and grant permission on how it’s used in a way that protects brand, partners, and customers. As a result, marketers have a much richer data set for precise and accurate marketing measurement to deliver a unified customer view and the most relevant messages to their audiences.

“The impending elimination of third-party cookies has increased the need for companies to come together when seeking audience insights and campaign planning and execution,” said Chad Engelgau, CEO & President at Acxiom. “While data security has always been paramount, this type of marketing collaboration amid evolving privacy regulations and consumer trust concerns requires heightened sensitivity around how data can be used and shared. Our Data Clean Room solution, built on Snowflake, delivers secure data activation and measurement effectiveness to better understand when, where, and how best to connect with customers.”

“We look forward to seeing our customers and partners leverage Acxiom’s Data Clean Room solution, Powered by Snowflake, to grow revenue and pursue innovative data sharing capabilities and partner collaboration initiatives,” said Bill Stratton, Global Head, Media, Entertainment & Advertising at Snowflake. “Snowflake and Acxiom are committed to supporting our customers as they mobilize their data and seek to amplify their marketing efforts.”

Industry leading applications are Powered by Snowflake. By building on Snowflake, product and engineering teams are able to develop, scale, and operate their applications without operational burden, delivering differentiated products to their customers. With the Powered by Snowflake program, builders get access to resources to help them design, market, and operate their applications in the Data Cloud. To learn more about the Powered by Snowflake program and how organizations are building on Snowflake, click here.

About Acxiom

Acxiom is a customer intelligence company that provides data-driven solutions to enable the world’s best marketers to better understand their customers to create better experiences and business growth. A leader in customer data management, identity, and the ethical use of data for more than 50 years, Acxiom now helps thousands of clients and partners around the globe work together to create millions of better customer experiences, every day. Acxiom is a registered trademark of Acxiom LLC and is part of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (IPG). For more information, visit Acxiom.com.

