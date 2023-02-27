Actylis Opens A 30,000ft2 cGMP Facility to Bolster its Innovative API Manufacturing Capabilities

—30,000ft2 facility focuses on the manufacture of innovative APIs and excipients at both clinical trial and full commercial scale—

—The multi-million dollar construction commenced in February of 2021 and was completed in September of 2022, with commissioning and qualification completed at the end of January 2023—

EUGENE, Ore.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Actylis, a leading global manufacturer of critical raw materials and performance ingredients for the life sciences and specialty chemicals markets, today announces the opening of a new 30,000ft2 cGMP facility in Eugene, OR (USA).

Gilles Cottier, Chief Executive Officer of Actylis, said: “Today we are delighted to announce that this purpose-built 30,000ft2 facility has commenced operations, allowing us to develop and manufacture GMP APIs and Pharma intermediates from clinical trial to commercial volumes.”

Mr Cottier added: “we designed this facility specifically to enable us to develop and produce innovative APIs for our customers. Our intimate knowledge of their needs, our consultative approach, and focus on innovation offer unparalleled choice and flexibility. We worked closely with architect firm BCA (Blaise Cacciola Architect) and Coffman Engineering to build a facility that has the most up-to-date technology and equipment available.”

Christine Bellmor, Site Director, elaborated on some of the specific capabilities of the site: “We are excited to have this state-of-the-art facility here in Eugene come on line after such an intensive design and development process. We have 7 manufacturing suites and our clean rooms will be ISO Class 8 compliant by Q3. We have a number of different reactors to allow flexibility for a variety of chemistries. Commissioning and qualifications for clinical GMP were completed at the end of January this year and we already have our first projects completed and more are underway. The new facility is a 10 minute drive from our R&D facility which is critical for scaling and developing new processes for the plant. We are very proud of the site and look forward to welcoming customers to the facility so that they can see for themselves the capabilities we offer.”

The Eugene facility is the latest GMP manufacturing facility that Actylis has commissioned – along with the other GMP sites in Montreal (Canada), Limerick (Ireland) and Ahmedabad (India), Actylis boasts a presence in 10 countries spanning three continents and offers more than 4,500 products. Actylis offers customers the flexibility to choose from a wide range of individualized solutions, all backed by the same world-class quality, supply chain reliability and regulatory expertise. Its capabilities encompass the entire R&D, product development and manufacturing spectrum, including technical sales support, R&D, manufacturing and production, quality, supply chain, global sourcing, and regulatory compliance.

About Actylis

Actylis is a leading global manufacturer and supplier of differentiated specialty ingredients to life sciences and specialty chemicals end markets. With business operations in 10 countries, Actylis manufactures and supplies over 4,500 chemical compounds used principally by the pharmaceutical, biopharmaceutical, nutritional, agricultural and specialty chemical industries. Building on a series of strategic acquisitions, Actylis has integrated their manufacturing, R&D, quality and sourcing capabilities to create a worldwide supplier of critical raw materials that includes a robust manufacturing footprint. Its global operations include a significant presence on the ground in North America, Europe, India, and China. Actylis is well positioned to innovate new solutions, ensure quality and customize products to meet customers’ specific needs. Its expanded capabilities and decades of global sourcing expertise are especially valuable now that supply chain management is a critical strategic issue for companies worldwide. For more information, visit the Actylis homepage.

