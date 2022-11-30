Act! Launches Turnkey SaaS Solution, Act! CRM, in the UK

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today Act!, a leading customer relationship management (CRM) and marketing automation solution for small to medium-sized businesses (SMBs), announced the availability of Act! CRM in the UK. Released in the U.S. in 2021, Act! CRM is an easy-to-use CRM and e-marketing solution that offers essential customer management, calendar, pipeline, forecasting, reporting and email marketing features to today’s SMBs.

Drawing from Act!’s decades of experience serving SMBs, the company has designed Act! CRM specifically to address the needs of today’s professional services businesses, including extending their customers’ lifetime value, generating repeat and referral business and increasing profitability through resource optimization with an easy-to-use platform that is up and running on day one. The solution is rich in integrations, aligning with key business applications like Intuit QuickBooks, Microsoft Outlook, Google, Calendly and more. Act! CRM will now offer unparalleled ease-of-access, cost-effectiveness and enhanced security for SMBs in the UK.

“With SMBs accounting for 99.9% of the UK’s business population, there is a clear indication of the important role they play in the national economy and the need for solutions like Act! CRM to support the work they do,” said Steve Oriola, President & CEO of Act!. “The UK launch of Act! CRM is an important milestone in our effort to grow our new-to-franchise customers by targeting today’s professional services businesses with a focus on customer relationships, not just transactions.”

About Act!

Act! is a leading provider of comprehensive CRM and marketing automation solutions that connect businesses with their customers. The company’s offerings provide unrivaled value with more marketing capabilities than other similarly priced CRMs. With Act!, professionals build relationships, not just transactions. The company’s all-in-one solution supports small and medium-sized professional businesses at any stage.

Act! is a 2022 Comparably Best Company in Phoenix, Best Company for Work-Life Balance and Best Company for Perks & Benefits. For more information, visit www.act.com/ and connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter.

