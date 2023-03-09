Act! Joins the Small Business Digital Alliance as a Local Ally

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today Act!, a leading customer relationship management (CRM) and marketing automation solution for small to medium-sized businesses (SMBs), announced it has joined the Small Business Digital Alliance (SBDA), the public-private co-sponsorship between the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) and Business Forward, Inc, as a local ally. The Alliance, which focuses on connecting small business leaders with the tools and resources needed to start, expand, and scale businesses to success, aligns with Act!’s mission of empowering small businesses to market better, sell more, and create customers for life.

The SBDA brings together major players, influencers, and companies in tech, e-commerce, benefits, and other industries to help connect small businesses with digital tools, training resources, and expanded opportunities to grow their digital networks to reach new customers. As a local ally, Act! will have the opportunity to connect with small business leaders, corporate executives, and ecosystem partners in support of small businesses and provide its own resources to Act!’s networks.

“By joining the SBDA as a local ally, we are creating meaningful connections and providing resources, tools, and best practices to help small businesses be successful,” says Steve Oriola, CEO of Act!. “We are proud to align ourselves with an organization that is meeting small businesses where they are and providing them with the tools they need to improve business outcomes, broaden their networks, and drive economic development.”

To learn more about Act!’s work with the SBDA as a local ally, visit the digital resources page here.

About Act!

Act! is a leading provider of comprehensive CRM and marketing automation solutions that connect businesses with their customers. The company’s offerings provide unrivaled value with more marketing capabilities than other similarly priced CRMs. With Act!, professionals build relationships, not just transactions. The company’s all-in-one solution supports small and medium-sized professional businesses at any stage.

Act! is a 2022 Comparably Best Company in Phoenix, Best Company for Work-Life Balance and Best Company for Perks & Benefits. For more information, visit www.act.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter.

