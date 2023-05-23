Act! Introduces Act! Apps for Third-Party Add-Ons

CRM provider brings ecosystem of extensions to global user base

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today Act!, a leading customer relationship management (CRM) and marketing automation solution for small to medium-sized businesses (SMBs), announced the launch of Act! Apps – an e-commerce marketplace of third-party add-ons that extend the functionality of Act’s CRM and marketing automation solutions.

For more than thirty-five years, Act! has fostered and maintained a Plug-in Developer Program which lets software developers devise and integrate add-ons to Act! solutions that may be tailored to the specific needs of various industries or extensions of other platforms. Many members of the partner network have developed innovative add-ons to support Act!’s solutions, like Link2Quotes, an online quoting system, and QSales, a tool to sync data with QuickBooks.

To ensure the many thousands of Act! subscribers and users have access to this wealth of additional functionality, Act! Apps has consolidated these innovative add-ons into a single unified e-commerce site with act.com. Users can now shop for robust add-ons to extend the business impact of their Act! installation and to better serve their workflow and data management needs.

“The launch of Act! Apps, our marketplace of add-ons and plug-ins, really showcases both the notable work of our development partners and the robust extensibility of our platform,” said Bruce Reading, CEO of Act!. “Our customers can now more easily find, purchase and install apps to extend, expand and better leverage their CRM and marketing automation solutions.”

To learn more about Act! Apps, visit www.addons.act.com

About Act!

Act! is a leading provider of comprehensive CRM and marketing automation solutions that connect businesses with their customers. The company’s offerings provide unrivaled value with more marketing capabilities than other similarly priced CRMs. With Act!, professionals build relationships, not just transactions. The company’s all-in-one solution supports small and medium-sized professional businesses at any stage.

Act! is a 2022 Comparably Best Company in Phoenix, Best Company for Work-Life Balance and Best Company for Perks & Benefits. For more information, visit www.act.com/ and connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.

