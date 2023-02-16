Act! Celebrates Lindsay Boullin as CRN Channel Chief Award Winner, Among Other Recent Accolades

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today Act!, a leading customer relationship management (CRM) and marketing automation solution for small to medium-sized businesses (SMBs), announced that Lindsay Boullin, VP & General Manager, International, has been recognized by CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, on its 2023 Channel Chiefs list.

Honoring influential leaders who evangelize the importance of IT channel partnerships, CRN’s Channel Chiefs is comprised of industry disruptors who drive channel strategies that grow partner success. Act! executive and software veteran Lindsay Boullin was selected based on his success in helping Act! partners navigate an increasingly complex landscape of interconnected economic challenges and shifting industry dynamics. “It is truly a privilege to be recognized by CRN’s Channel Chief program, and a real honor to work with our very productive partners,” said Lindsay. “Act! has been bringing CRM to SMBs for decades in tandem with our diverse global resellers, and I proudly accept this on their behalf.”

Additionally, Act!’s technology was recognized as a finalist in the 2023 Cloud CRM Solution of the Year category by The Cloud Awards which celebrates the excellence and innovation in cloud computing. Act! was also included in SoftwareWorld’s Top 10 Best Online CRM Software for SMBs, noting that “Act! is one of the best CRM softwares for marketing automation and is perfect for small and medium-sized companies.” Further, Act! was named as a Top Performer by SourceForge, the world’s largest software reviews and comparison website.

“Our whole team celebrates Lindsay’s recognition as a CRN Channel Chief, he has made a positive and lasting impact within our channel organization in a short time,” said Steve Oriola, CEO of Act!. “Act!’s recognition by the Cloud Awards for cloud CRM, inclusion in SoftwareWorld’s Best CRM for SMBs, and SourceForge’s Top Performer lists is really gratifying as Act! continues to push the pace in CRM.”

About Act!

Act! is a leading provider of comprehensive CRM and marketing automation solutions that connect businesses with their customers. The company’s offerings provide unrivaled value with more marketing capabilities than other similarly priced CRMs. With Act!, professionals build relationships, not just transactions. The company’s all-in-one solution supports small and medium-sized professional businesses at any stage.

Act! is a 2022 Comparably Best Company in Phoenix, Best Company for Work-Life Balance and Best Company for Perks & Benefits. For more information, visit www.act.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter.

Contacts

Media:

V2 Communications on behalf of Act!



Rachel Levy



act@v2comms.com