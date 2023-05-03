Act! Announces Availability of Canadian Servers

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Act!, a leading customer relationship management (CRM) and marketing automation solution for small to medium-sized businesses (SMBs), today announced that it has expanded its global footprint of data servers to include Canada. This development will enable Canadian users of Act! Premium Cloud (APC) to comply with industry-specific data residency regulations. Act! maintains APC servers in the USA, United Kingdom, Europe and Australia. Adding Canada, their third largest market, has been a priority since the start of the year.

“CRM data is critical to every business and we’re really excited to be able to offer Canadian businesses who operate within more regulated industries, the data residency they require,” said Act! CEO Bruce Reading. “We’re also pleased to expand our long-standing partnership with our Canadian Master VAR, Keystroke, enabling them to expand their go-to-market activities within new sectors like finance, healthcare and government.”

While the Canadian servers will work identically to other regions, this deployment of APC services in Canada will first support only English Canadian versions, while Francophone versions may become available later, depending on demand. All regional settings for provinces, postal codes and Canadian dollars will be supported natively for customers new to this platform.

To learn more about how a regional Act! Certified Consultant, like Keystroke.ca, can help you leverage the power of Act!, visit: www.act.com/find-an-act-certified-consultant/

About Act!

Act! is a leading provider of comprehensive CRM and marketing automation solutions that connect businesses with their customers. The company’s offerings provide unrivaled value with more marketing capabilities than other similarly priced CRMs. With Act!, professionals build relationships, not just transactions. The company’s all-in-one solution supports small and medium-sized professional businesses at any stage.

Act! is a 2022 Comparably Best Company in Phoenix, Best Company for Work-Life Balance and Best Company for Perks & Benefits. For more information, visit www.act.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter.

Contacts

V2 Communications on behalf of Act!



Rachel Levy



act@v2comms.com