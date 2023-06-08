Acrobat Genomics, NanoString, and Illumina Accelerator Collaborate with Stanford Medicine to Discover New Drug Targets for Gene Editing-Based Therapeutics

FOSTER CITY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Acrobat Genomics, NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG), and the Illumina Accelerator announced today their collaboration with Stanford Medicine to discover new drug targets for gene editing-based therapeutics using GeoMx® Digital Spatial Profiling (DSP) technology. This collaboration aims to improve treatment options for patients suffering from interstitial lung diseases, such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

NanoString’s GeoMx DSP is a powerful spatial biology platform that enables researchers to uncover intricate interactions between cells and identify the driving signaling pathways in multicellular systems. By spatially profiling whole transcriptome and high-plex protein expression in tissue samples, it provides invaluable insights into the cellular microenvironment, revealing the complex interplay between different cell types and the molecular mechanisms that contribute to disease progression. Acrobat Genomics, an innovative startup within the Illumina Accelerator Program specializing in gene editing technologies, will join forces with NanoString to receive a GeoMx DSP Technology Access Program grant. The grant was facilitated by the Illumina Accelerator, which brings together innovative genomics start-up companies with NanoString to form valuable partnerships.

Nick Hughes, the co-founder/CEO of Acrobat Genomics, commented on the potential of gene editing technology, “Gene editing holds immense promise for the treatment of genetic diseases. By precisely targeting the molecular markers of IPF, we aim to develop targeted therapies that can significantly improve the lives of patients.”

Dr. Tushar Desai, professor of medicine at Stanford Medicine, also shared his thoughts on the collaboration, “Our goal is to discover signaling between cells within pathological foci and between the foci and surrounding lung tissue. By comparing different regions in IPF samples and non-IPF (normal) lung tissue, we can better understand the development of the disease and identify critical signaling interactions. This work could provide new insights and therapies for interstitial lung diseases.”

“Interstitial lung disease is a devastating diagnosis. The lungs become damaged by increased scarring and there is currently no cure for ILD,” said Brad Gray, President and CEO of NanoString. “There are more than 200 different types of ILD, and we hope that our powerful portfolio of spatial technologies can help advance our understanding of ILD, and potentially lead to new treatments to help improve patient outcomes and quality of life.”

The collaboration with NanoString, Illumina Accelerator, and Stanford Medicine presents Acrobat Genomics with a unique opportunity to harness the power of GeoMx DSP technology, expediting the discovery of new drug targets for interstitial lung diseases.

About Acrobat Genomics

Acrobat Genomics is a biotechnology startup focused on developing precise gene editing therapeutics using its protein engineering platform. The company’s proprietary platform technology allows for precise editing of disease-causing mutations, aiming to provide targeted therapies for those with limited treatment options. For more information, visit https://www.acrobatgenomics.com/.

About NanoString

NanoString Technologies, a leader in spatial biology, offers an ecosystem of innovative discovery and translational research solutions, empowering our customers to map the universe of biology. The GeoMx® Digital Spatial Profiler, cited in approximately 200 peer-reviewed publications, is a flexible and consistent solution combining the power of whole tissue imaging with gene expression and protein data for spatial whole transcriptomics and proteomics from one FFPE slide. The CosMx™ Spatial Molecular Imager is an FFPE-compatible, single-cell imaging platform powered by spatial multi omics enabling researchers to map single cells in their native environments to extract deep biological insights and novel discoveries from one experiment. The AtoMx™ Spatial Informatics Platform is a cloud-based informatics solution with advanced analytics and global collaboration capabilities, enabling powerful spatial biology insights anytime, anywhere. At the foundation of our research tools is our nCounter® Analysis System, cited in approximately 7,200 peer-reviewed publications, which offers a secure way to easily profile the expression of hundreds of genes, proteins, miRNAs, or copy number variations, simultaneously with high sensitivity and precision. For more information, please visit www.nanostring.com.

