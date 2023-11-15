Acquia Unveils 2023 Engage Award Winners

Showcases customers and partners creating the most innovative and productive digital experiences

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#customerexperience—Acquia, the digital experience leader, today announced the winners of the 2023 Engage Awards, honoring organizations that bring together marketers and technologists to imagine, build, and deliver the most productive digital experiences. A panel of independent judges evaluated functionality, integration, performance, results, and overall user experience to select the winners.





“The Engage Awards showcase outstanding marketing vision and technical execution that come together to power world-class digital customer experiences,” said Jennifer Griffin Smith, Chief Market Officer at Acquia. “We’re inspired by each one of the stories shared and congratulate all of the winners for creating innovative digital experiences that deliver results for their customers, employees, and communities.”

The winning stories are featured at Acquia Engage, currently taking place in Boston. Acquia’s flagship customer and partner event consists of visionary keynotes, breakout sessions, and workshops by industry experts and practitioners, providing thought-provoking, actionable strategies for digital marketers and technologists.

Congratulations to all of this year’s Acquia Engage Award winners and partners. View their work at the Engage Awards Gallery:

Marketing and Technical Execution

Best Experience at Scale: Princeton Web Development Services (FFW)

Best Data-Driven Customer Experience: Stallion Infrastructure Services (Adcetera)

Best Return on Investment: United Rentals (VMLY&R)

Best Use of Digital Asset Management: Entegra (Bounteous)

Best Use of Technology to Drive Accessible Outcomes: Outright International (Whereoware)

Excellence in Governance: Dana-Farber Cancer Institute (Perficient)

Most Impactful Fusion Team Experience: Bibliothèque et Archives nationales du Québec (BAnQ) (Evolving Web)

Most Impactful Headless Application: AB InBev (Squadra Digital)

Most Impactful Tech Stack Integration: INSEAD (Srijan Technologies, A Material+ Company)

Quickest to Launch: Mars (Cognizant)

Time to Market: Equans (WIDE)

Industry Excellence

Leader of the Pack – Entertainment: Sydney Opera House (Sitback)

Leader of the Pack – Financial Services: Zurich Insurance Group

Leader of the Pack – Health: Hologic (FFW)

Leader of the Pack – Higher Education: University of Massachusetts Amherst (Lullabot)

Leader of the Pack – Insurance: Landsbond der Christelijke Mutualiteiten (LCM) (Tobania)

Leader of the Pack – Life Sciences: Vertex Pharmaceuticals (Cognizant)

Leader of the Pack – Manufacturing and Utilities: National Grid ESO (Capgemini)

Leader of the Pack – NGO or Non-Profit: Schusterman Family Philanthropies (Velir)

Leader of the Pack – Public Sector: U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (Tactis)

Leader of the Pack – Retail and Commerce: Farm to Family by Butterball (VMLY&R)

Leader of the Pack – Technology: ABS Wavesight (Adcetera)

Leader of the Pack – Travel and Leisure: Arriva UK Trains (Nagarro)

Regional and Global Excellence

Global Excellence: OMRON (Dentsu Digital)

Regional Excellence – Asia Pacific and Japan: Sydney Opera House (Sitback)

Regional Excellence – Europe, Middle East, and Africa: Gerflor (FFW)

Regional Excellence – Latin America: CPFL (NTT Data)

Regional Excellence – North America: Accelera by Cummins (Third and Grove)

Engage Awards Showcase Innovation and ROI

This year’s distinguished judges were Jed Alpert, CMO of Smartling; Tim Doyle, CEO of the Drupal Association; Kathy Klingler, CMO and Board Member; and Jae Lee, VP of Product Marketing at SearchStax.

“This year’s Engage Awards highlight some of the most exciting uses of Drupal,” said Tim Doyle, CEO of the Drupal Association. “It’s inspirational to see how leading developers, agencies, and marketers are benefitting from Drupal’s power and flexibility to build creative and productive digital experiences.”

“The range of submissions highlighted the breadth of Acquia’s product suite to address highly technological, complex, and global use cases,” said Kathy Klingler, CMO and Board Member. “All the submissions were impressive. It was hard to choose!”

Jae Lee, VP of Product Marketing at SearchStax, commented: “Acquia customers are clearly raising the bar of creativity and innovation while solving complex business challenges with Acquia’s portfolio of products. As a judge, it was difficult to choose, as each and every success story showcases the clear value Acquia and their partner ecosystem bring to leveling up the digital experience with agility and openness.”

