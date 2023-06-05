Acquia Supports Drupal Innovation as a Presenting Sponsor at DrupalCon North America 2023

Biannual event brings together thousands of contributors to the Drupal open source project, including the first-ever Drupal innovation contest

PITTSBURGH–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Drupal–Digital experience company Acquia is proud to be a Presenting Sponsor at DrupalCon, opening today for four days in Pittsburgh. The event brings together anyone who builds with or benefits from Drupal, including developers, agency partners, and enterprise users. DrupalCon Pittsburgh is focused on recognizing and inspiring innovation with Drupal and will for the first time feature an innovation contest, DrupalCon Pitch-Burgh, aimed at showcasing the creativity of the global Drupal community, with $70,000 in awards given to winners.

Kicking off the event will be a keynote, a.k.a. “Driesnote,” from Dries Buytaert, creator of Drupal and Chief Technology & Strategy Officer of Acquia. A twice-annual presentation on the state of Drupal, this talk will focus on sustaining innovation in Drupal by jumping s-curves, which map a product’s value and growth over time. The keynote will also showcase the finalist Pitch-Burgh entries.

“As one of the largest and most impactful open source communities with 10,000 active contributors, Drupal’s continued innovation is a key priority,” said Buytaert. “I’m excited to showcase our community’s newest ideas as part of DrupalCon Pitch-Burgh. Above all, we hope that this year’s DrupalCon will energize Drupal’s contributors to participate in the project’s continued drive forward and educate enterprise users about the power of Drupal to help them attain their digital experience goals.”

Drupal Initiative Leads from Acquia will present updates on their work, including Principal Software Engineer and Core Contributor Ted Bowman, Staff Software Engineer Adam Globus-Hoenich, Principal Community Product Manager Gábor Hojtsy, and Senior Principal Software Engineer Wim Leers.

More than a dozen key Acquia partners are sponsoring DrupalCon Pittsburgh, including Champion Sponsors Agileana, Elevated Third, Evolving Web, FFW, ImageX, Mediacurrent, Palantir.net, and Tag1. Just a few of the partners presenting about their work with Acquia are:

Adcetera: how to evaluate Drupal 10 migration

Bounteous: enabling digital transformation with Birdi and how to use Acquia devops tools

Elevated Third: intent-based personalization in Drupal

Hounder: driving customer results with personalization

Vardot: work with Drupal and the Global UN Refugee Agency

Velir: building websites with Acquia Site Studio

On Tuesday, June 6 at 6:00 pm, Acquia will host a Pins x Pints Barcade Bash for DrupalCon attendees. Guests can enjoy vintage arcade games and duckpin bowling while socializing with fellow Drupalists.

About Acquia

Acquia empowers the world’s most ambitious brands to create digital customer experiences that matter. With open source Drupal at its core, the Acquia Digital Experience Platform (DXP) enables marketers, developers, and IT operations teams at thousands of global organizations to rapidly compose and deploy digital products and services that leverage their content and data assets to engage customers personally and at scale, enhance conversions, and help businesses stand out. Learn more at https://acquia.com.

All logos, company, and product names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

