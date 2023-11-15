Acquia Site Studio Introduces Capabilities to Create Drupal and Headless Applications from a Single Platform

Enables development and marketing teams to leverage components and content across digital channels, speeding time to market for digital experiences

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CMS—Acquia, the digital experience leader, today announced new capabilities for Acquia Site Studio, the low-code Drupal website builder. Now, developers and marketers are empowered to create and manage digital experiences for traditional Drupal websites and headless applications using the same content. This allows marketers to create engaging digital experiences from a single content platform, reducing demands on development and IT resources.





Acquia Site Studio is widely known for offering the most intuitive visual page building and content authoring experience available for Drupal. In a traditional website build, Site Studio allows non-technical users to create components, layouts, and content without the need for PHP and JavaScript. Now, with the launch of the new JSON:API for Site Studio, JavaScript and front end developers can easily access the content and layouts created via Site Studio in decoupled or headless apps to create more engaging, interactive digital experiences.

“As more teams adopt a hybrid approach combining headless and traditional applications, we’ve created a way to easily leverage the same content everywhere” said Jim Shaw, SVP and General Manager, Drupal Cloud at Acquia. “This new capability will make it easier for both developers and digital marketers to create and manage content across multiple digital channels.”

Organizations such as Bayer Consumer Health, Hologic, Paramount, and Zscaler leverage Acquia Site Studio to create Drupal applications that meet custom business needs and take advantage of the advanced functionality of Drupal, yet are easy for marketers and content creators to use.

The new feature requires Acquia Site Studio 7.4 and above and use of a modern version of Drupal.

