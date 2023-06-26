Acquia Recognized by SIIA for Best Digital Asset Management (DAM) Solution

Acquia DAM earns prestigious industry recognition

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CODiEAwards—Acquia, the digital experience company, today announced that Acquia DAM (formerly the Widen Collective®) was named the best digital asset management (DAM) solution of 2023 as part of the annual SIIA CODiE Awards. The prestigious CODiE Awards recognize the companies producing the most innovative Business Technology products across the country and around the world.





“Winning the CODiE Award, now for the second time, demonstrates that Acquia continues to lead the industry in digital asset management innovation and features delivery,” said Jennifer Griffin Smith, Chief Market Officer, Acquia. “Our focus on supporting the largest and most demanding content ecosystems, including with new AI-based capabilities, is second to none.”

Brands today must present customers with relevant, personalized experiences across digital channels. To meet this challenge and help marketers, software developers, and sellers simplify how content is created, organized, and delivered across channels and touchpoints, Acquia provides a flexible, best-in-class DAM solution.

Acquia DAM features highly configurable permissions, metadata, and automation tools to allow customers to support multiple teams, brands, and regions. Acquia’s global infrastructure, load balancers, and microservices architecture together allow the DAM system to scale automatically as burst usage occurs for uploads and downloads. Acquia offers the most complete DAM solution in the market, available standalone or as a part of the Acquia Open Digital Experience Platform, Acquia DXP.

“The 2023 Business Technology CODiE Award Winners maintain the vital legacy of the CODiEs in spotlighting the best and most impactful apps, services and products serving the business tech market,” said SIIA President Chris Mohr. “We are so proud to recognize this year’s honorees – the best of the best! Congratulations to all of this year’s CODiE Award winners!”

The Software & Information Industry Association (SIIA), the principal trade association for the software and digital content industries, announced the full slate of CODiE winners during a virtual winner announcement. Awards were given for products and services deployed specifically for education and learning professionals, including the top honor of the Best Overall Business Technology Solution.

A SIIA CODiE Award win is a prestigious honor, following rigorous reviews by expert judges whose evaluations determined the finalists. SIIA members then vote on the finalist products, and the scores from both rounds are tabulated to select the winners.

Details about the winning products can be found at https://siia.net/codie/celebrate-finalists/

About the CODiE Awards

The SIIA CODiE Awards is the only peer-reviewed program to showcase business and education technology’s finest products and services. Since 1986, thousands of products, services and solutions have been recognized for achieving excellence. For more information, visit siia.net/CODiE.

About Acquia

Acquia empowers the world’s most ambitious brands to create digital customer experiences that matter. With open source Drupal at its core, the Acquia Digital Experience Platform (DXP) enables marketers, developers and IT operations teams at thousands of global organizations to rapidly compose and deploy digital products and services that engage customers, enhance conversions and help businesses stand out. Learn more at https://acquia.com.

All logos, company and product names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

Contacts

Laura Kempke



pr@acquia.com