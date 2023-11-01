Acquia Flagship Event to Focus on AI and Accessibility as Differentiators for IT and Marketing Pros Building Digital Experiences

Acquia showcases customer success with keynotes from leading brands, including Fidelity Investments, Mars, and New Balance, as well as AI and accessibility specialists

BOSTON–Acquia, the digital experience leader, brings its signature event, Acquia Engage, to Boston on November 14 and 15. Designed for digital innovators, Acquia Engage Boston features keynotes, sessions, and workshops, with a focus on AI and product innovations that deliver strong return on investment.





This year’s two-day agenda includes detailed guidance and thought-provoking presentations for marketers, web designers and developers, IT operations teams, and practitioners. The focus of the event is to offer practical advice and use cases with keynotes and workshops including:

Haben Girma, the first deafblind graduate of Harvard Law School and disability rights advocate, on why making technology accessible and inclusive benefits all users

Paul Roetzer, the founder and CEO of the Marketing AI Institute, on how marketing and business leaders should approach artificial intelligence and make what they have learned actionable

Marketing Leaders Summit, hosted by Jennifer Griffin Smith, Acquia Chief Market Officer, and Jill Grozalsky Roberson, Velir VP of Digital Marketing, and moderated by Paul Roetzer of the Marketing AI Institute

Executive panels featuring digital innovators from brands including Mars, Fidelity Investments, Rhode Island School of Design, New Balance, and more

Dries Buytaert, creator of Drupal and Co-Founder, Chief Technology Officer, and Chief Strategy Officer of Acquia, along with Deanna Ballew, SVP of Product, will present an Acquia Innovation Showcase

Jon Meck, Bounteous SVP of Marketing, on three horizons of AI in digital marketing

Pat Gilbert, Senior Director of Strategic Alliances at TA Digital, on AI-powered content generation and personalization

Justin Emond, the CEO and Founder of Third and Grove, on AI in action

Adam Borden, VP of Digital Marketing at Live! Casino & Hotel, on brand management

“Acquia Engage is for those who are rewriting the rules of digital engagement and thinking differently about how customers experience their brands,” said Jennifer Griffin Smith, Chief Market Officer, Acquia. “Attendees will leave with a wealth of practical knowledge and inspiration for how to drive competitive advantage and bottom line results through highly effective, personalized digital experiences and digital marketing efforts.”

At the end of the first day’s sessions, the 2023 Acquia Engage Award winners will be announced, showcasing organizations who have gone above and beyond to deliver the world’s most ambitious digital experiences.

Acquia thanks our Engage Boston sponsors:

Platinum: Bounteous

Diamond: TA Digital

Gold: AWS, Brightcove, EPAM, Phase2, SearchStax, and Third and Grove

Silver: CI&T, Elevated Third, FFW, Genuine, KPMG Customer Advisory, Material+, Moovly, Smartling, and Velir

Exhibitor: Altudo, Axelerant, Hounder, and Tactis

For more information and to register for the event, visit: https://www.acquia.com/engage/boston

For more details on the Digital Freedom Tour, visit: https://www.acquia.com/engage

About Acquia

Acquia empowers ambitious digital innovators to craft the most productive, frictionless digital experiences that make a difference to their customers, employees, and communities. We provide the world’s leading open digital experience platform (DXP), built on open source Drupal, as part of our commitment to shaping a digital future that is safe, accessible, and available to all. With Acquia Open DXP, you can unlock the potential of your customer data and content, accelerating time to market and increasing engagement, conversion, and revenue. Learn more at https://acquia.com.

All logos, company, and product names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

