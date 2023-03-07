Acquia Enhances Digital Asset Management (DAM) System With New Integrations

Drives marketing team efficiency by connecting leading e-commerce, productivity, and martech tools and data with Acquia’s market-leading platform

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#DAM–Digital experience company Acquia today announced new integrations for its digital asset management platform, Acquia DAM (formerly Widen Collective®), to enable customers to create a more efficient, automated content supply chain. These new integrations give customers more control over brand consistency, extend the value of content and data created in other systems, and help marketers and content creators become more productive.

Acquia DAM is a foundational part of a digital experience platform (DXP) because it helps deliver a brand’s content across all its channels. A DAM enables content search and access within the DXP, provides on-the-fly content conversions and easy file resizing to better present content to customers, ensures that only approved and on-brand content is published, monitors content performance, and streamlines content reuse to help marketing teams move faster.

“Content is at the core of any exceptional digital experience,” said Jake Athey, VP of Sales and Marketing for Acquia DAM and PIM. “Acquia DAM enables organizations of all sizes to maximize the value of their content by connecting to other software solutions, including a DXP, via built-in integrations or API. Our newest integrations with widely used tools as Shopify, Asana, and Monday.com make content more secure, extensible, accessible, and trackable across a brand’s digital properties.”

Acquia DAM is now able to integrate with the following:

Airtable: Enables customers to use DAM assets to build collaborative applications in Airtable.

Enables customers to use DAM assets to build collaborative applications in Airtable. Asana: Adds finished assets to the DAM once projects are completed.

Adds finished assets to the DAM once projects are completed. Google Sheets: Allows customers to connect their DAM with Google Sheets to capture and use metadata about content, such as when an asset was published and by whom.

Allows customers to connect their DAM with Google Sheets to capture and use metadata about content, such as when an asset was published and by whom. HubSpot: New or updated assets in Acquia DAM can be copied into HubSpot. Customers may also choose to set security in HubSpot for all assets or groups of assets managed by the DAM.

New or updated assets in Acquia DAM can be copied into HubSpot. Customers may also choose to set security in HubSpot for all assets or groups of assets managed by the DAM. Monday.com: Adds finished assets to Acquia DAM once projects are completed.

Adds finished assets to Acquia DAM once projects are completed. Optimizely: Connects the DAM to Optimizely content management systems (CMS).

Connects the DAM to Optimizely content management systems (CMS). Shopify: Syncs content assets and metadata from Acquia DAM, as well as all product details from Acquia’s product information management (PIM) system to Shopify to support e-commerce deployments.

Syncs content assets and metadata from Acquia DAM, as well as all product details from Acquia’s product information management (PIM) system to Shopify to support e-commerce deployments. Slack: Permits users to access Acquia DAM files from their Slack messaging platform.

Permits users to access Acquia DAM files from their Slack messaging platform. Smartsheet: Connects Smartsheet and Acquia to automatically sync new or updated assets and metadata from Smartsheet to the DAM.

Connects Smartsheet and Acquia to automatically sync new or updated assets and metadata from Smartsheet to the DAM. Templafy: Allows access to brand-approved assets from Acquia DAM within the Templafy document generation platform.

Acquia offers nearly 60 integrations for Acquia DAM. In addition, customers can use the Acquia DAM API to build their own integration. Learn more:

