Acquia Earns 2023 Winter Best of Awards From TrustRadius

Acquia Open DXP and Acquia DAM (formerly the Widen CollectiveⓇ) named leaders based on customer reviews

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#DAM—Acquia today announced that TrustRadius has recognized Acquia Digital Experience Platform (DXP) and Acquia Digital Asset Management (DAM) (formerly the Widen CollectiveⓇ) with 2023 Winter Best of Awards. Acquia DXP and Acquia DAM each won awards in three categories: Best Feature Set, Best Relationship, and Best Value for Price.

TrustRadius awards are a B2B industry standard for unbiased recognition of technology products. Based on customer feedback, they are not influenced by analyst opinion or status as a TrustRadius customer. More information about the methodology that TrustRadius uses for scoring is available here.

“Acquians are passionate about driving customer satisfaction, from creating industry-leading solutions to delivering outstanding services,” said Deanna Ballew, SVP of DXP Products at Acquia. “We’re grateful to the customers who use TrustRadius to tell their industry peers about their experience with Acquia, helping others make their own purchasing decisions.”

“Acquia won Winter Best of Awards for Best Feature Set, Value for Price, and Relationship in the Digital Experience Platform and Digital Asset Management categories,” said Megan Headley, VP of Research at TrustRadius. “Acquia earned these awards based entirely on feedback from its customers.”

Here’s what technologists have to say about Acquia DXP:

“A game-changer for personalized customer engagement,” Product Manager, Telecommunications.

“A powerful and robust toolkit to manage Drupal sites,” Engineer, Government Administration Company.

High-availability hosting that complies with all ISO rules and practices. Very well suited for enterprise-level clients,” IT Professional, IT & Services Company.

Customers say Acquia DAM empowers brands to create great customer experiences:

“Provides a single source of truth for our assets, version control, and on-the-fly conversions. It also helps to reduce duplicates, miscommunications, improve productivity, and workflow and ensure brand consistency,” Martech Manager, Wholesale Company.

“You can keep it as simple as you want, or expand to suit your business needs,” Creative Director, Consumer Goods Company.

“Has made our marketing and sales teams more efficient across all of our business units,” Marketer, Sporting Goods Company.

About TrustRadius

TrustRadius delivers the most credible technology decisioning platform, helping buyers confidently make decisions with comprehensive, vetted product information and customer-generated content. Technology providers are empowered to tell their unique stories, engage high-intent buyers, and gain customer insights. Founded by successful entrepreneurs and headquartered in the technology hub of Austin, Texas, TrustRadius is backed by Mayfield Fund, LiveOak Venture Partners, and Next Coast Ventures.

About Acquia

Acquia empowers the world’s most ambitious brands to create digital customer experiences that matter. With open source Drupal at its core, the Acquia Digital Experience Platform (DXP) enables marketers, developers, and IT operations teams at thousands of global organizations to rapidly compose and deploy digital products and services that leverage their content and data assets to engage customers personally and at scale, enhance conversions, and help businesses stand out. Learn more at https://acquia.com.

