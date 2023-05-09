Acquia Appoints Jennifer Griffin Smith as Chief Market Officer

International Marketing Leader Joins to Enhance Customer Experience and Go-to-Market Strategy

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CMO–Digital experience company Acquia today announced the appointment of Jennifer Griffin Smith as Chief Market Officer (CMO). Ms. Griffin Smith is a technology industry leader, having served more than two decades managing go-to-market (GTM) strategies and corporate communications for public and private technology companies. In this newly created role, Ms. Griffin Smith will focus on the needs of customers and partners in the ever-changing digital world, ensuring that Acquia solutions deliver exceptional value today and in the future and that all programs and communications are addressing the unique needs of customers.

“Organizations today need to think and act differently as their customers’ preferences, as well as technology and regulatory requirements, continue to change,” said Jennifer Griffin Smith, CMO at Acquia. “A brand’s digital experience across all channels is critical to consistently engaging those customers, employees, and citizens. I am thrilled to join a powerhouse team that understands the value of content, data, and personalized experiences for brands — at a time when capturing the customer’s attention and making every interaction matter are critical.”

Prior to joining Acquia, Ms. Griffin Smith served in CMO roles at Brightcove, Alfresco (acquired by Hyland), Software AG, and Progress Software. A proven GTM leader, Ms. Griffin Smith is known for helping companies transform from traditional technology vendors to breakthrough solution providers, driving greater customer advocacy and brand awareness. In her most recent role at Brightcove, she led the global marketing organization, including product marketing and product strategy, GTM programs for customers and new business, brand, and marketing communications.

“Jennifer has already established herself as an integral part of the Acquia community as a thought leader at Acquia Engage and as a judge for our Engage Awards,” said Acquia President and CEO Stephen Reny. “Her point of view on how today’s marketing teams can drive business growth, paired with her extensive experience as a B2B marketing practitioner, make her a natural choice as a Chief Market Officer for Acquia. We can’t wait to see the impact she will make on our customers’ success, our own team development, and the market leadership opportunity at Acquia.”

