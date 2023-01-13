AccuVein Named a MedReps 2023 Best Places to Work

MEDFORD, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–AccuVein Inc., the global leader in Near Infrared (NIR) vein visualization, announced today that it has been named one of MedReps’ 2023 Best Places to Work in Medical Sales. MedReps, the leading source for medical sales opportunities, includes 20 U.S. operating employers in its Best Places to Work list that have been recognized as the most sought-after in the industry by the medical sales community.

“We are pleased to be selected by industry professionals as one of the winners under the top 10 small employers in the country,” said Chris Hutchison, President & Chief Executive Officer at AccuVein. “The team at AccuVein knows they work in a company whose product can improve the patient experience and enhance nurse well-being every day. Remaining mindful of that mission will help us sustain the culture we have worked to build here. We are proud to offer our healthcare community the latest advancement in NIR vein visualization technology,” added Hutchison.

This is MedReps’ twelfth Best Places to Work list. The list demonstrates a company’s desirability in the recruitment marketplace, based on the votes and ratings of medical sales community members. MedReps considers each organization’s merits with particular emphasis on culture, career growth and development opportunities, leadership and innovation.

About Best Places to Work:

Nominations for Best Places to Work were open from May to June 2022. Voting was conducted from August to September 2022. Best Places to Work includes survey responses from over 600 medical sales professionals. Respondents were asked to identify their top three most desirable companies, segmented by large (more than 1,000+ employees) and small (less than 1,000 employees) companies. Respondents were also asked to rate their top choice organizations on attributes including: compensation, innovation, career growth opportunities, leadership, culture, diversity, equity and inclusion, reputation, and flexibility and remote work. Click here to view the list of winners.

About MedReps:

MedReps is the leading community connecting qualified candidates to the best pharmaceutical and medical sales jobs available and a reliable source for valuable medical industry information and career advice.

About AccuVein Inc.

AccuVein Inc. is a pioneer in the development of novel medical technologies that enable health professionals to improve vein assessment and preserve vascular health. The company has developed the only patented, class 1, real-time, laser-based device, the AV500, which uses near-infrared (NIR) technology to help clinicians see superficial veins, valves, and bifurcations for better- informed decision making and accurate needle/catheter placement. AccuVein is in use at more than 5,000 facilities and available for sale in over 130 countries worldwide. To see a demonstration of AccuVein AV500 in action and to learn more about the distinct advantages of AccuVein’s vein visualization system, please visit here.

Contacts

Jason Ford – JDF Communications



Cell: 908-868-4554



Email: jason.ford@jdfcommunications.com

Chantal Dresner



Marketing Director, BioSpace



chantal.dresner@biospace.com