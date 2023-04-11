absolute labs Announces $8 million Seed Raise to Accelerate Growth of its Groundbreaking Wallet Relationship Management Platform for Marketing in Web3

absolute labs, a Wallet Relationship Management™ platform empowering marketers to intelligently build and flawlessly execute Web3 CRM campaigns, has raised $8 million seed funding with Aglaé Ventures, MoonPay, Near Foundation, Samsung Next, Sparkle Ventures (Animoca Brands) and others.

Current users of the platform include LVMH, The Sandbox, Moonpay, Mocaverse and other leading brands.

The absolute WRM platform is the only Web3 solution empowering growth and marketing teams to gain critical insights on prospects and customers, unify Web2 and Web3 on-chain data, identify actionable segments, and automate cross-channel campaigns including NFT airdrops across the entire marketing funnel.

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AglaéVentures–Today, absolute labs – the first Wallet Relationship Management™ (WRM™) platform that is revolutionizing how growth and marketing teams acquire, engage, convert, and retain customers in the next Internet – announces the close of a $8 million Seed fundraising round including Aglaé Ventures, Alpha Praetorian Capital, The Luxury Fund, Near Foundation, MoonPay, Plassa Capital, Punja Global Ventures, Samsung Next, Sparkle Ventures (Animoca Brands), and W3i.

The Web3 CRM platform, which is already trusted by trailblazers such as LVMH, MoonPay, The Sandbox, Mocaverse (Animoca Brands), and others, is enabling brands to embrace and leverage wallet data on public blockchains to gain deep data insights, build actionable segments, and automate cross-channel campaigns including NFT air drops, nurture social community engagement, and more.

“WRM™ was born from the realization that existing Web2 CRM solutions are neither capable or positioned to meet the requirements and opportunities of blockchain-based marketing,” says absolute labs CEO and co-founder, Samir Addamine. “Wallets hold the keys to everything Web3 – from proving identity, providing access to value-rich brand experiences, facilitating payments, creating “ownership” opportunities for customers and more. We’re proud to have an incredible range of partners who share our belief that any brand that recognizes the awesome potential of Web3 must have absolute WRM™ as a core component of its martech stack.”

Speaking on their partnership with absolute labs, Vanessa Grellet, Managing Partner at Aglaé Ventures, said – “We are delighted to support a pioneer that is directly at the crossroads of Web2 and Web3 technologies. absolute labs’ innovative ways to leverage data analytics, CRM and marketing automation supports the adoption of Web3 and creates opportunities for brand engagement.”

Franck Le Moal, Chief Information Officer, LVMH commented: “We are delighted to work with absolute labs to explore Web3 data and how this can enhance client experience. Their solution will be pivotal as luxury and FMCG brands push further into Web3.”

Speaking on their long-standing collaboration with absolute labs, Julien Pageaud of Sparkle Ventures said – “We have been a proud supporter of absolute labs since the beginning and are thrilled at the potential to purposefully bridge the largest and most successful Web2 companies to Web3 technologies. absolute WRM platform promises to provide an intuitive pathway for leading brands and emerging companies to engage with the growing number of Web3 customers.”

Abhay Mav, Head of Moonpay Ventures, said “Absolute labs’ vision of the WRM™ platform aligns strongly with our mission of making it easier for millions of users to experience Web3 and thereby onboard a billion users to Web3. We see their WRM platform as an essential component of the marketing ecosystem to support both native Web3 and Web2 brands into this incredible, evolving, new space and we are proud to be their partner.”

Quentin Reyes, Managing Director of Alpha Praetorian Capital, said “Absolute Labs is poised to address a critical need in the market with their groundbreaking Web3 CRM software. With the rise of decentralized communities, businesses are in dire need of a comprehensive solution that can effectively manage their marketing and community needs. Absolute Labs has the vision and expertise to deliver on this promise, and we’re thrilled to support their efforts to revolutionize the way companies engage with their customers.”

