AAPI Victory Fund Announces New Leadership Team in Advance of 2024 Elections

The AAPI Victory Fund proudly announces that Joe Nguyễn from Washington State will be its new President & Chief Executive Officer and Linh Nguyễn from Texas will be its Executive Vice President & Chief Operating Officer. Having two diverse leaders co-leading the AAPI Victory Fund will strengthen national AANHPI voter mobilization efforts for the 2024 election and political power well beyond. Brad Jenkins is stepping down as President & Chief Executive Officer to pursue other endeavors after one and a half years at the AAPI Victory Fund.

Joe Nguyễn, the child of refugees, is the sitting Senator for Washington’s 34th District and was the first Vietnamese American elected to the Washington State Senate. Senator Nguyễn has emerged as one of the most influential State Senators on climate change, while simultaneously spearheading vital social justice causes pertinent to the AANHPI community, including tax reform, student debt relief, and criminal justice reform. He was recognized as part of the AANHPI Next Generation Leaders in May 2022.

Linh Nguyễn, a highly regarded AANHPI advocate and political leader from Texas, has served as the Executive Director of RUN AAPI and has an extensive background in local, state, and national politics, including work for the Senator Bernie Sanders, Cory Booker, and Beto O’Rourke campaigns. Linh Nguyễn specializes in developing targeted youth-vote strategies that have effectively engaged the AANHPI community and will help direct the AAPI Victory Fund’s groundbreaking work in the coming 2024 election.

Shekar Narasimhan, Chairman and Founder of the AAPI Victory Fund, emphasized the importance of creating a unique co-led structure stating, “We see the 2024 elections as a critical inflection point for the country. The AAPI Victory Fund is very excited to have Joe Nguyễn and Linh Nguyễn together on the leadership team, bringing their experience and energy to this fight. The stakes are high and AANHPI voter participation – particularly the votes of women and youth – can determine the outcome in many races. We are building a national movement and need to make sure that campaigns don’t ignore the millions of new AANHPI voters who will likely vote for the first time in 2024. Finally, I wish Brad Jenkins all the best in his new endeavors.”

Joe Nguyễn expressed his excitement, stating, “I am honored to work alongside a passionate team dedicated to empowering the AANHPI community. Together, we will forge a brighter future, ensuring that the voices of AANHPI voters are heard.”

Linh Nguyễn shared her enthusiasm, saying, “I am thrilled to be part of the AAPI Victory Fund and its mission to build political power within the AANHPI community. Together, we will create transformative change and a more equitable society for all.”

The AAPI Victory Fund’s new leadership, along with its board and talented staff, are representative of a national multi-ethnic organization. The organization’s broad reach will continue to build and advance the AANHPI political movement and engage millions of new voters across the country.

The AAPI Victory Fund is focused on mobilizing Asian American, Native Hawaiian Pacific Islanders (AANHPI) eligible voters and moving them to the ballot box.

