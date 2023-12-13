AAA – The Auto Club Group, Drives 48% Year-Over-Year Sales Growth with a Partner Enablement Strategy Powered by ON24

By leveraging the ON24 platform, AAA – The Auto Club Group, reduced cost and increased reach with digital-first partner engagement

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–A recent study by Accenture found that 75% of partners prefer working with providers who use digital experiences to make business easier. Highlighting companies that are leaders in digital transformation, ON24 (NYSE: ONTF), a leading B2B digital engagement platform, today announced that AAA – The Auto Club Group (ACG), the second largest AAA club in North America, achieved 48% sales growth year-over-year in 2022 through their Well-Traveled with AAA webinar series powered by ON24.





ACG, provides a full suite of products and services, from roadside assistance to Travel Agency services and insurance. Before working with ON24, their marketing team relied more on in-person events, which only reached a fraction of their 13+ million members and potential members. Now, with an enterprise-grade platform for digital engagement, they expanded their reach, reduced cost and enabled better sales follow-up, resulting in increased pipeline and revenue year-over-year.

“Partnering with ON24 has transformed our member engagement strategy. We’ve shifted our primary focus from traditional events and print communication to integrated digital and hybrid campaigns that allow us to reach more of our audience, on their terms,” said Debbie Haas, Vice President of Travel for AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Our partnership with ON24 has not only increased our sales but also enabled us to deliver more personalized and engaging experiences to our audience, optimizing and scaling our member communications effectively.”

Leveraging ON24, ACG transitioned from in-person events to conducting biweekly and monthly digital events for members. This shift reduced the need for costly travel and minimized disruptions to business operations. Beyond increasing sales, this strategy resulted in increased reach and elevated audience engagement. The streamlined program has provided the team with opportunities to craft new and captivating methods to keep audiences returning, such as choose-your-own-adventure webinar experiences and virtual travel summits. By templatizing and scaling their initiatives, the ACG team can concentrate on ongoing innovation strategies that will impact their business.

“The Auto Club Group sets a benchmark for forward-thinking organizations on how to innovate their go-to-market strategies for today’s digital-first world,” commented Callan Young, Chief Marketing Officer at ON24. “We’re proud to be a part of ACG’s transformation, enabling their marketing organization to move from one-off tactics to continuous engagement and results.”

About AAA – The Auto Club Group

The Auto Club Group (ACG) is the second largest AAA club in North America with more than 13 million members across 14 U.S. states, the province of Quebec and two U.S. territories. ACG and its affiliates provide members with roadside assistance, insurance products, banking and financial services, travel offerings and more. ACG belongs to the national AAA federation with more than 64 million members in the United States and Canada. AAA’s mission is to protect and advance freedom of mobility and improve traffic safety. For more information, get the AAA Mobile app, visit AAA.com, and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

About ON24

ON24 is on a mission to re-imagine how companies engage, understand and build relationships with their audience in a digital world. Through our leading sales and marketing platform for digital engagement, powered by generative AI, businesses use our portfolio of webinar, virtual event and content experiences to drive engagement and generate first-party data, delivering revenue growth across the enterprise – from demand generation to customer success to partner enablement.

ON24 powers digital engagement for industry-leading customers worldwide, including 3 of the 5 largest global technology companies, 3 of the 6 largest US banks, 3 of the 5 largest global healthcare companies, and 3 of the 5 largest global industrial manufacturers, enabling organizations to reach millions of professionals a month for billions of engagement minutes per year with all the first-party data being captured, generated and integrated from one place. ON24 is headquartered in San Francisco with global offices in North America, EMEA, and APAC. For more information, visit www.ON24.com.

